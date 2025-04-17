The 7 Best Frozen Fruits At Costco You'll Want To Stock Up On

Costco is beloved amongst its members for classics like the food court chicken bake and frozen meals, but how come nobody is talking about the frozen fruit? The wholesaler sells a handful of chilly options to suit your various needs, from bright and tangy pineapple to bold berries. If you're pondering how to use frozen fruit besides adding it to smoothies, don't fret. Customers can find plenty of fun ways to finish up the multi-pound bags for their different recipes, from hot porridge to fruity ice cubes to muffins. I'll share a couple of ideas for each one if you need guidance.

When you think outside the box, you'll be able to go through these in no time. These frozen options can be helpful if you're prone to forgetting produce in the back of your fridge until it's moldy and squishy (as I tend to do). I judged these frozen fruits based on their flavor, texture, flexibility in how to use them, and cost; you can learn more about the methodology at the end of this article. As an avid Costco shopper, home cook, and baker, I tried each one of these cold sweet delights to tell you my thoughts on the best ones to get. Some are a little better than others, but I'll explain my thought process for each one. Let's dig in!