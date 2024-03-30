When Making Homemade Syrup, Opt For Frozen Fruit

Super convenient and always ready-to-go, frozen fruit is perfect for blending into breakfast smoothies, baking in crumbles, and even elevating a Shirley Temple. However, one of the best ways to use frozen fruit is to turn it into a stickily-sweet fruit syrup. This is because frozen fruit is softer and wetter, once thawed, than fresh alternatives. And it's this extra moisture that encourages it to break down more quickly when it's simmered with sugar, creating a luscious quick syrup.

Frozen fruits, like raspberries, blueberries, and mangoes, are often cheaper than fresh fruit and come pre-prepared in handy-sized bags. Plus, because the fruit is flash frozen at perfect ripeness, it hasn't had time to deteriorate during transit, like fresh fruit. The result? Sweet produce that's packed with flavor, vitamins, and minerals. However, some people find frozen fruit to be too mushy and watery once thawed, making it unusable in fresh dishes where a distinct texture is required. But why does this happen?

When fruits are frozen, their water content expands and crystallizes, which punctures through the rigid structure of their cell walls, causing them to rupture. This, in turn, facilitates a quicker release of juice, making their texture soft and watery once thawed. Luckily, this extra moisture is like liquid gold when preparing syrup because it helps the fruit to cook down evenly and quickly.