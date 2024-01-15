Swap Grenadine For Strawberry Syrup For An Elevated Shirley Temple

Fresh and fizzy, what's not to love about a Shirley Temple? A drink full of nostalgia, the zero-alcohol mixed drink is a classic. However, it tends to get a bad rap — blame this on cloyingly sweet renditions made with cheap grenadine and artificial-tasting maraschino cherries. The good news is that whipping up a delightful Shirley Temple is possible with the right ingredients. But, if fancy sodas and syrups aren't enough to persuade you otherwise, then consider playing with flavor. To give the mocktail a fruit-forward update, a drizzle of strawberry syrup might be able to change your stance on STs for good.

Traditionally, the Shirley Temple is made with grenadine. A rich crimson syrup, grenadine is crafted with pomegranate juice, which imparts a wonderfully sweet-meets-tart flavor. It's precisely this varied and very much balanced profile that has made the syrup a favorite in all sorts of mocktails and cocktails. Yet, while grenadine does give drinks like the Shirley Temple (but also the Tequila Sunrise or the Zombie) a unique twist, the reality is that it can easily be traded for other flavored mixers, including juicy strawberry syrup.

Boasting the same iconic hue, a rosy strawberry syrup has the same sugary tang reminiscent of grenadine, just with a distinct berry finish. It's for this reason that it works so well as a grenadine swap in a sweetly punchy Shirley Temple. Bursting with bold fruit flavor, strawberry syrup is capable of revamping even the most tired of Shirley Temple recipes.