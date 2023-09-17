The Most Important Tip For Baking Beautifully With Frozen Blueberries

If you've ever excitedly added frozen blueberries to your muffin or pancake batter, only to be met with gray or greenish hues after baking, you're not alone. This color transformation can be disappointing, but fret not, for there's a simple solution to ensure your baked goods remain as vibrant as your taste buds desire. Fortunately, there is an incredibly easy fix to prevent this from happening. You simply need to wash the frozen blueberries before gently adding them to the batter.

Start by thoroughly rinsing your frozen blueberries under cold running water. This step helps remove any ice crystals, as well as excess anthocyanins, the natural pigments responsible for the blue and purple shades in blueberries, that might be lingering on the surface. After rinsing, place the blueberries in a bowl filled with cold water to further wash the berries. Keep straining and adding fresh water to the bowl until the water the blueberries are soaking in turns a light reddish-purple.

Once drained, carefully pat the blueberries dry with a paper towel or clean kitchen towel. Be gentle to avoid breaking the berries, as damaged blueberries are more likely to bleed their color into the batter. Ensuring they are as dry as possible reduces the chances of color bleed in your baked goods.