Costco Shoppers Are Intrigued By Kirkland's New Frozen Fries

Costco shoppers, rejoice — a new Kirkland Signature item was just spotted in the freezer section, and your fellow Costco fans have a lot of feelings about it. Reddit user adavidw came across new frozen Kirkland Signature Extra-Crispy French Fries that are selling for $6.79 and come in a 5-pound bag. They were spotted in Salt Lake City, but are apparently in stock all over northern Utah. No word yet on whether they'll be popping up at other locations, too, or when that will happen. For now, be on the lookout when you're at your local Costco.

Some customers have already tried them and reported liking them, proving once again that Kirkland Signature isn't just a cheaper knock-off brand. The packaging says the fries are supposed to be extra crispy, and one customer who made them in an air fryer corroborates that. They're also suitable for oil frying, if that's your preference. Another person pointed out that these fries remind them of the Lamb Weston brand, igniting some speculation about whether that's the manufacturer behind Kirkland's new product.