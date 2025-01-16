Costco Shoppers Are Intrigued By Kirkland's New Frozen Fries
Costco shoppers, rejoice — a new Kirkland Signature item was just spotted in the freezer section, and your fellow Costco fans have a lot of feelings about it. Reddit user adavidw came across new frozen Kirkland Signature Extra-Crispy French Fries that are selling for $6.79 and come in a 5-pound bag. They were spotted in Salt Lake City, but are apparently in stock all over northern Utah. No word yet on whether they'll be popping up at other locations, too, or when that will happen. For now, be on the lookout when you're at your local Costco.
Some customers have already tried them and reported liking them, proving once again that Kirkland Signature isn't just a cheaper knock-off brand. The packaging says the fries are supposed to be extra crispy, and one customer who made them in an air fryer corroborates that. They're also suitable for oil frying, if that's your preference. Another person pointed out that these fries remind them of the Lamb Weston brand, igniting some speculation about whether that's the manufacturer behind Kirkland's new product.
Costco fans are hoping this addition signals a change to the food court menu
Costco's iconic food court items are big fan favorites (partially because of the low prices), but a common complaint over the years has been that the menu lacks one of the most basic, staple fast food options: French fries. Some are wondering whether the addition of frozen French fries to the Kirkland Signature lineup means that the food courts in the States will soon get them as well.
Chicken strips with fries is something that American Costco shoppers have long envied their Canadian friends! Only time will tell whether the new French fries are a sign of bigger changes. In the meantime, customers are simply happy that they can snag a large bag of crispy French fries for a good price — especially those who prefer the standard-cut fries over the crinkle cut, which were the only option at Costco for a long time.