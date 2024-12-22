6 Best Frozen Pizzas From Costco

Costco is a treasure trove of fun and oftentimes unique finds, whether you're looking for electronics, clothes, furniture, or nifty appliances. Of course, there's also the food section, which alone boasts a seemingly endless supply of produce, meat, sushi, snacks, condiments, and perhaps most importantly of all, pizza. We all know and love Costco's food court pizza, but the warehouse chain also offers a steady rotation of frozen pizzas which, in true Costco style, come large and in bulk.

As someone who is both a Costco and pizza lover, I set out to determine which of Costco's frozen pizzas is the best (and is therefore worth taking up an entire shelf in your freezer). As expected, Costco's frozen section is consistently stocked with Kirkland brand pizzas, but there are also a couple of other brands in the mix to keep things interesting — and perhaps even dethrone Kirkland? Costco also offers an impressive amount of gluten-free frozen pizzas (three out of the six that I tried had gluten-free crusts), so it's safe to say that several dietary restrictions are accommodated for here (except vegan options, sorry vegans).

But just because something is available doesn't mean it's good, so I put each pizza to the taste test to see which crusts, cheeses, and toppings stood out above the rest. When considering each pizza, I paid close attention to crusts that had a good balance between softness and crispiness without being doughy, and toppings that really stood out (whether it be that the toppings themselves were particularly tasty, or there was just a lot of them on the pizza). I also just generally considered which pizzas tasted best and which ones left a lasting impression overall.

