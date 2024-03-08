The Reason We Put Pepperoni On Pizza

Pepperoni on pizza is about as ubiquitous as peanut butter on jelly or air in your lungs. At this point, the platonic ideal of pizza in the average American's mental picture is likely a yellow circle covered in red dots. But it wasn't always that way. Sicilian pizza is closer to focaccia with tomato sauce than to Americanized pizza, which didn't start gaining traction until the 1950s.

Italian immigrants arrived on U.S. shores en masse (primarily concentrated in New York) during the early 20th century, and they were making do with the ingredients at their disposal as they tried to replicate the dishes they knew and loved from Italy. European culinary traditions met American ingredients, and different pizza toppings were locally available. Capicola (which wasn't as popularly consumed in New York and subsequently took a long time to produce) got swapped out for pepperoni, which could be processed more quickly.

Based on the origins of pepperoni in the U.S., this ethnic ingredient was available only in specialty Italian grocery shops as salame piccante, aka spicy salami. Pepperoni started cropping up in the Italian delis of Lower Manhattan by 1919. When The New York Times first mentioned pizza in 1944, the outlet called it "a pie popular in Southern Italy." Per the lore, pepperoni first entered the pizza realm on the periphery — that is, on charcuterie plates alongside cheeses and pickles. Gradually, foodies started putting it on top of their slices, and it slowly became marketed as "sausage for pizza."