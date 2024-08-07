10 Store-Bought Tartar Sauces, Ranked Worst To Best

Tangy, rich, and salty tartar sauce is a classic accompaniment to seafood dishes, and you can also use it in place of mayonnaise for spreading on sandwiches or dipping fries. Being so versatile, it's worth having a bottle of tartar sauce on hand. But with quite a few options available, which brand deserves a place in the pantheon of sauces that presides over your refrigerator?

I've picked several tartar sauces that are easily available to consumers and put them to the test with a portion of french fries. But what's really in tartar sauce? In an ideal world, a simple tartar sauce recipe results in the flavor of tangy mayonnaise enhanced by a smidgen of salt, balanced by the briny taste of diced pickles, bright lemon juice, and grassy dill.

While ingredient variations exist, a good tartar sauce should always find the middle ground between richness and freshness, as well as straddle sweetness and acidity. It should also have a texture thick enough to cling to a piece of fried fish, but not so thick that it clumps together into creamy globs — and a fair price point is always a plus. With all this in mind, I tried and ranked these store-bought tartar sauce brands to learn which are top-class condiments, and which are just plain fishy.