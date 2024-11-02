7 Popular Costco Freezer-Aisle Appetizers, Ranked Worst To Best

Ah, Costco — the beloved wholesale store where consumers can buy goods in bulk, and often at a deal (provided you have a membership). Anyone who holds the coveted Costco membership knows the store is invaluable when hosting any type of gathering, from soirée to a Super Bowl party, as utilizing the store for such occasions will make party planning a breeze. You can buy enough of any type of food to feed a crowd, but I was curious as to what the store offers in terms of small bites that can get your party started: frozen appetizers.

Advertisement

Sure, you could buy a pack of Costco's Kirkland bacon and painstakingly make dozens of bacon-wrapped dates for your next gathering, but wouldn't it be infinitely easier if you could simply buy pre-made frozen appetizers and heat them up? Fortunately for the party planner on a time crunch, you can — and many of Costco's picks fit the bill for yummy, hearty appetizers to make in a pinch. I tried seven of Costco's appetizer offerings and ranked them from worst to best based on how well they stood up to their self-description on the package, how they compared to other versions I've had before, their overall flavor and texture, and simply how well they stood on their own as an appetizer. On the whole, I enjoyed most of these appetizers, though a few definitely left me wanting more.

Advertisement