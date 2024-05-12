13 Store-Bought Frozen Appetizers You Should Always Pick Up
Appetizers are a fundamental part of any meal, serving as a springboard for good times with friends or a cure for those midday hunger pains. Stocking up on store-bought frozen appetizers can help ensure that you keep the good times rolling, or the case of the "hangry's" away at home. After all, nobody can pass up an appetizer when their favorite sports team is on the T.V. or their next meal is planned for hours away.
Deciding which appetizers to pick up on your next shopping trip comes down to several factors. Do you need the apps for a party, or are you looking for a light snack between meals? Fortunately, in today's booming frozen food industry, you have plenty of options that will satisfy multiple criteria. From delicious chain-restaurant-inspired apps to iconic light bites, here are the best store-bought frozen appetizers you should always pick up to keep on hand. The product prices may vary based on your location.
TGI Fridays Loaded Bacon and Cheddar Potato Skins
Looking to enjoy your favorite TGI Fridays appetizers at home? Then look no further than the frozen Loaded Bacon and Cheddar Potato Skins. Packed with real cheese and bacon, these loaded potato skins are just as good as their restaurant counterpart. Each package comes with around 4.5 servings, and at less than $8 per box, depending on your local market, they are fairly budget-friendly. Best of all? They are incredibly easy to make. Simply pop them in the oven at 450 F for around 18 minutes, serve, and enjoy.
TGI Fridays Loaded Bacon and Cheddar Potato Skins are a perfect appetizer to serve at your next game-day watch party. These loaded potato skins are filling and delicious. Plus, the minimal amount of effort to make them will allow you to keep a close eye on the game. If you feel like going the extra mile, pair your potato skins with a nice dip, such as a zesty ranch sauce, to enhance the flavors.
Whole Foods Market Mini Quiche Trio Pack
Whole Foods Market has seen a lot of changes since Amazon purchased it back in 2017, such as expanding its list of banned ingredients. Because of this, many consumers flock to the store to get their hands on some quality food offerings. One such offering is the Whole Foods Market, Mini Quiche Trio Pack. Consisting of 15 pieces per box, each quiche is divided into three flavors: three cheese quiche, spinach florentine quiche, or mushroom quiche. Of these three flavors, it is nearly impossible to determine a winner. Luckily, you can enjoy each one and figure that out yourself.
The Mini Quiche Trio Pack from Whole Foods is a perfect appetizer for vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. You can serve them at your next dinner party even if you are unsure of your guest's dietary restrictions, or you can eat them alone. Unlike many other frozen appetizers, you can opt to either prepare these apps in the oven or zap them in the microwave for a quick treat, making them a versatile option for your pantry.
Trader Joe's Mac and Cheese Bites
Trader Joe's has a reputation for offering delicious and quality food. The frozen Mac and Cheese Bites are no exception. These iconic bites are the ideal blend of crunchy and oozy, making them no stranger to many lists of the best frozen appetizers online. Featuring a blend of different cheeses, including cheddar, havarti, swiss, and gouda, these Mac and Cheese Bites are nearly identical to Trader Joe's famous Dinner Mac N' Cheese — just in ball form. The outer shell of each bite comprises a crispy, thin panko-style breading that highlights the filling inside.
While you can serve Trader Joe's Mac and Cheese Bites at your next dinner party, it is perfectly acceptable to enjoy them on your own. Since you can prepare the bites in under 20 minutes, they are a great option for a midday appetizer or late-night snack. Each box comes with 10 bites, which means you will likely need a few boxes if you're serving them at a party. However, you might need a few boxes if you are enjoying them by yourself, too. For these reasons, it is clear why Trader Joe's Mac and Cheese Bites should be at the top of your grocery list.
Farm Rich Breaded Cream Cheese Filled Jalapeño Peppers
Add a little spice to your appetizer rotation with the Farm Rich Breaded Cream Cheese Filled Jalapeño Peppers. As the name implies, the jalapeño peppers are stuffed with 100% real cream cheese and coated in a crispy breading. The peppers are fairly mild, which means they provide a little kick of spice but not too much. The cream cheese filling also helps cool your mouth with each bite.
While you can cook the Farm Rich Breaded Cream Cheese Filled Jalapeño Peppers in the oven, opt for an air fryer instead to really bring out their crunch (you won't regret it). Simply preheat your air fryer to 390 F, add a single layer of peppers to the fryer basket, and cook them for around eight to nine minutes. The air fryer will not only perfectly crisp the breading on the outside but will also help cook the jalapeños inside, making them easier to bite. Serve your peppers with a side of ranch to enhance their flavor.
P.F. Chang's Frozen Mini Chicken Egg Rolls
Owing to the restaurant chain's massive success nationwide, P.F. Chang's branched off in 2010 to offer its "P.F. Chang's Home Menu" in supermarkets pretty much everywhere. This home menu consists of single-serve meals, entrées, and appetizers. But one such appetizer that I absolutely have to mention in this list is the P.F. Chang's Frozen Mini Chicken Egg Rolls.
P.F Chang's Frozen Mini Chicken Egg Rolls are made from dark meat chicken, cabbage, and carrots. They are delicious and easy to make, and each package comes with a packet of the brand's signature sweet and sour sauce, which really helps bring out the flavors of the egg rolls. If you are a vegetarian, the brand also offers mini vegetable egg rolls that swap out the chicken for onions. Either way, bringing home P.F. Chang's with one of their frozen egg roll offerings is a great way to cure your hunger.
SuperPretzel Soft Pretzels
Nothing beats a warm soft pretzel, especially with your favorite mustard or queso sauce, which is why SuperPretzel Soft Pretzels are a great addition to your grocery list. Each package contains six fully-baked pretzels and a packet of salt. For best results, preheat your oven to 350 F, lightly mist each pretzel, and sprinkle with salt before placing them in the oven. You can also heat them in the microwave; however, the pretzels don't cook as well, leaving them a little harder than when cooked in the oven.
Without a doubt, SuperPretzel Soft Pretzels are the perfect addition to any Oktoberfest party. After all, pretzels are a staple of the German holiday. Serve the pretzels with your favorite beer cheese for added flavor, and don't forget the ale. Beyond Oktoberfest, these soft pretzels are also perfect appetizers at any time of the year. Although each pretzel is only around 160 calories, they are quite filling, making them a great snack between meals.
Armour Original Meatballs
Meatballs are typically a safe appetizer to serve at cocktail parties and large events. They are usually easy to prepare ahead of time, are delicious, and most people love them. None of that is more true than with Armour Original Meatballs. These pork and chicken meatballs are pre-cooked, which means they are easy to heat up before a big party. Reheat them in the oven, microwave, or on the stovetop — you can also put them in a slow cooker and combine them with your favorite sauce to really enhance their flavor.
Another added benefit of keeping Armour Original Meatballs in your freezer is their versatility. While you can serve the meatballs alone, you can also use them in your favorite dishes. For instance, add them to pasta or use them in a meatball sub sandwich. You can also crumple each meatball and add them to the top of a homemade pizza for some extra protein. The possibilities are truly endless with Armour Original Meatballs.
Sea Best Bacon Wrapped Scallops
Sea Best offers a long line of frozen seafood dishes, many of which are geared towards seafood lovers and novice cooks. One of its better offerings is the Bacon Wrapped Scallops. Made from wild-caught sea scallops wrapped in hickory smoked bacon, the dish is light, easy to prepare, and delicious. The bacon does not overpower the dish but instead helps complement the taste of the scallops. You can also easily make these scallops ahead of time by baking them in the oven for around 20 minutes, which means they are great for cocktail parties and other hosting events.
If your party calls for a dish with a more upscale flair, then serving Sea Best Bacon Wrapped Scallops is not a bad way to go. Once fully cooked, the scallops come out of the oven looking professionally made. Your guests will compliment the look of the appetizer, and they will rave about the taste as well. Don't worry, it is perfectly fine to take the credit and hide the box they came in.
Hebrew National Frozen Beef Franks in a Blanket
No list of the best frozen appetizers would be complete without mentioning pigs in a blanket. This classic appetizer is a staple of any cocktail party or family get-together. Furthermore, when faced with all the available options at your local grocery store, Hebrew National Frozen Beef Franks in a Blanket stands out for several reasons.
One reason Hebrew National's product stands out is that the franks are made from 100% Kosher beef, as opposed to pork, and are wrapped in a delicate puff pastry. Another reason is that they contain no artificial flavors, fillers, or by-products, which are prevalent in many other types of hot dog products. In addition, the puff pastry coating cooks well in the oven and perfectly juxtaposes the warm beef frank in the middle. Because of these reasons, Hebrew National Beef Franks in a Blanket are airy, fluffy, and full of flavor, making them the ultimate hors d' oeuvre for any occasion.
White Castle Original Sliders
Although the burger joint White Castle is primarily located in the Midwest, the chain's sliders have become a household name nationwide. The reason for this is the selection of frozen sliders found in most grocery stores throughout the country. Because they are so readily available and popular, these sliders are a great addition to your weekly grocery list.
White Castle's Original Frozen Sliders are a great alternative to the actual restaurant's sliders. Both the restaurant and frozen versions contain 100% beef, grilled onions, and the chain's signature buns. The real difference here, however, is that the frozen option is microwavable and easy to heat. There is no need to stand in line or wait for your burgers to cook. The frozen sliders also come in different varieties, including classic cheese, chicken breast, and jalapeño cheese. Depending on your taste, sticking to either the original or classic cheese is a safe bet. Still, whichever way you go, keeping a box of sliders in your freezer is great for those times when you need to feed a large party or have a quick snack.
Jose Ole Beef and Cheese Flour Taquitos
Hosting a Cinco de Mayo party or hungry for an appetizer from south of the border? Jose Ole Beef and Cheese Flour Taquitos should do the trick. Featuring a fresh flour tortilla filled with shredded beef and cheddar cheese, and topped with authentic Mexican spices, these taquitos are a satisfying snack that works well for large groups.
Most packages contain around 30 taquitos, making them a great choice for special events or game-day watch parties. They are also incredibly easy to prepare, which means you can enjoy your party and feed your guests without getting stuck in the kitchen. Additionally, each serving of taquitos contains around 7 grams of protein, so they are a hearty snack choice between meals. Combine the taquitos with your favorite salsa, guacamole, or queso to help enhance the Mexican flavor. However you choose to serve them, keeping a box of Jose Ole Beef and Cheese Flour Taquitos in your freezer can help if you are ever in a snack pinch.
Farm Rich American Grilled Cheese Sticks
Grilled cheese sandwiches are a go-to meal for many people, and now thanks to Farm Rich American Grilled Cheese Sticks, they are available as a snack or appetizer in stick form. Combining melty American cheese and crispy white bread, these grilled cheese sticks are great for snacking and entertaining. Additionally, since the sticks are a good source of calcium and protein, they are excellent for growing children, which means they are perfect for a children's birthday party or after-school snack.
Simply put, your guests will love the uniqueness of Farm Rich American Grilled Cheese Sticks if you serve them at your next party. It is an uncommon appetizer that is sure to delight your friends and family. Instead of making dozens of grilled cheese sandwiches to serve, simply pull these grilled cheese sticks from your freezer and heat them in the microwave or oven. You can also serve the sticks with a warm side of tomato soup for the perfect combination of gooey cheese and nostalgia.
Tyson Anytizers Buffalo Style Boneless Frozen Chicken Bites
Out of all the appetizers on this list, buffalo chicken wings are the quintessential snack for football games and other sporting events. Serve buffalo chicken at your next game-day party, and you'll have happy guests. Still, whipping up an entire batch of chicken wings is time-consuming. Fortunately, that is where Tyson Anytizers Buffalo Style Boneless Frozen Chicken Bites come in handy.
Tyson has a lengthy list of frozen chicken products to choose from; however, it is the buffalo-style chicken bites that make a great appetizer for parties. Not only are the bites simple to make, but one single bag could feed a room full of people. Also, owing to the bite-size nature of this product, they're incredibly easy to eat in comparison to their winged cousins. Throw a batch in your air fryer, dump them onto a serving tray, and offer toothpicks to guests to select the bite of their choice. It's that easy.
Methodology
Several factors came into play when I was making this list of the best store-bought frozen appetizers. One such factor was the versatility of the dish. For instance, is the appetizer something better suited for a group of people or a single person? The more versatile the dish, the more useful it is, and the fewer appetizers you need to keep in stock in your freezer.
Another important factor used to find the best frozen appetizers comes down to the product itself. Does the product taste good? How are the reviews? Chances are, if the product tastes good, then it most likely has good reviews. Such is the case for appetizers including the Loaded Potato Skins or Beef Franks in a Blanket. When sorted on popular online shopping websites, like Target or Walmart, these types of appetizers typically land high on the highly-rated or best-selling sort options. All in all, the list above is comprised of appetizers that are versatile, taste good (I've tried most of these myself in the past), and are highly rated.