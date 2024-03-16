Pan-Fried Southwest Egg Rolls Recipe
If Chinese take-out is your thing, then chances are egg rolls are a common addition to your order. But why wait for delivery when you can easily recreate the crispy, savory goodness of egg rolls right in your own kitchen? Egg rolls are a delicious combination of crispy exteriors and flavorful fillings, making them a crowd-pleaser at any gathering or perfect for a solo movie night. This Southwest egg roll recipe puts a lighter twist on the classic appetizer by opting for pan-frying over deep-frying, resulting in that classic crispy exterior without the need for quite as much oil.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "The egg roll filling features black beans, corn, red onion, red pepper, and avocado seasoned with a hint of lime, cumin, and garlic. As the egg rolls are pan-fried, the avocado softens and warms, releasing its creamy texture and infusing the surrounding ingredients with its rich, buttery flavor that is so delicious."
Gather the ingredients for pan-fried Southwest egg rolls
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and pick up some canned black beans, red onion, red pepper, fresh or frozen corn, lime, avocado, and egg roll wrappers. "I love using egg roll wrappers for this recipe and I also get creative with other fillings. Once you know the basics of assembling, you can fill them with all types of ingredients for a quick appetizer," Hahn says.
Check your spice and condiment cabinet for cumin, salt, garlic granules, pepper, and avocado oil. You'll likely also want some sort of dip for the finished egg rolls, but that part is up to you. "For dipping, you can use your dip of choice," says Hahn. "Salsa, chipotle mayo, sriracha mayo, or guacamole all work well with these egg rolls."
Step 1: Combine filling ingredients
In a large bowl, combine the black beans, corn, red onion, red bell pepper, lime juice, cumin, salt, garlic granules, and pepper.
Step 2: Mash the avocado
In a medium bowl, mash the avocado.
Step 3: Add avocado to egg roll wrapper
Lay an egg roll wrapper out on a clean surface with a corner facing you. Add about 2 tablespoons of mashed avocado to the bottom third of the wrapper.
Step 4: Add bean filling on top
Add about 3 tablespoons of the bean filling on top of the mashed avocado.
Step 5: Fold over bottom of wrapper and sides
With a small bowl of water nearby, fold the bottom corner of the wrapper over the filling, fold in both sides, and moisten the edges with water to seal.
Step 6: Finish rolling the egg roll
Finish rolling the egg roll and seal the top corner with water. Repeat the process with each egg roll.
Step 7: Add oil to a pan
Add half of the oil to a large frying pan over medium heat.
Step 8: Pan fry the egg rolls
Add 6 of the egg rolls to the pan and cook for 4 minutes on each side or until they are golden brown. Repeat the cooking process with the remaining oil and egg rolls.
Step 9: Dry the egg rolls on a paper towel
Remove the egg rolls from the pan and place on a paper towel to dry.
Step 10: Serve the egg rolls
Serve the egg rolls with your sauce of choice.
How can I customize these egg rolls?
There are many ways to customize the egg rolls based on your preferences. If you prefer other vegetables or have some produce that needs to be used up, you can add diced tomatoes, chopped spinach, shredded carrots, or chopped mushrooms for added flavor and nutrients. "When adding other vegetables, just chop them small and add them to the bowl in step 1," Hahn explains.
If you want to lean into the spices of the Southwest, you can easily add a kick of heat to the egg rolls. Add diced jalapeños, Serrano peppers, crushed red pepper flakes, or a dash of hot sauce to the filling mixture.
For some creaminess, add a dairy or non-dairy cheese of your choice such as shredded Monterey Jack, cheddar, or vegan cheese to the filling. When the egg rolls are cooking the cheese will melt perfectly. You can also include cooked grains like quinoa, rice, or farro to the filling mixture for extra texture and heartiness.
For vegan egg rolls, just check the package to make sure the egg roll wrappers don't contain eggs. "Even though there is egg in the name, many brands of egg rolls are actually egg-free," Hahn notes.
Can I make the egg rolls ahead of time?
There are a few options when it comes to making these egg rolls in advance. You can prepare the bean filling for the egg rolls ahead of time and store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. When ready to assemble the egg rolls, allow the filling to come to room temperature before rolling to ensure even distribution and easier rolling. It's best to mash the avocado right before assembling to avoid browning.
If you want to take it a step further, you can assemble the egg rolls ahead of time and store them in the refrigerator until ready to cook. Place the assembled egg rolls on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, making sure they are not touching each other to prevent sticking. Cover the baking sheet with plastic wrap or aluminum foil to prevent the egg rolls from drying out.
If you want to fully cook the egg rolls prior to serving you can store them in the fridge and then reheat them on the stove or in a 400 F oven. "If you have an air-fryer, this is my favorite method for reheating the egg rolls. Cook them at 400 F for about 8 minutes and they will re-gain their crispiness," Hahn advises.
|Calories per Serving
|237
|Total Fat
|10.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|2.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|30.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.9 g
|Total Sugars
|1.6 g
|Sodium
|311.0 mg
|Protein
|6.6 g