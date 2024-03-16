Pan-Fried Southwest Egg Rolls Recipe

There are many ways to customize the egg rolls based on your preferences. If you prefer other vegetables or have some produce that needs to be used up, you can add diced tomatoes, chopped spinach, shredded carrots, or chopped mushrooms for added flavor and nutrients. "When adding other vegetables, just chop them small and add them to the bowl in step 1," Hahn explains.

If you want to lean into the spices of the Southwest, you can easily add a kick of heat to the egg rolls. Add diced jalapeños, Serrano peppers, crushed red pepper flakes, or a dash of hot sauce to the filling mixture.

For some creaminess, add a dairy or non-dairy cheese of your choice such as shredded Monterey Jack, cheddar, or vegan cheese to the filling. When the egg rolls are cooking the cheese will melt perfectly. You can also include cooked grains like quinoa, rice, or farro to the filling mixture for extra texture and heartiness.

For vegan egg rolls, just check the package to make sure the egg roll wrappers don't contain eggs. "Even though there is egg in the name, many brands of egg rolls are actually egg-free," Hahn notes.