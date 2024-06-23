Tasting Table Staff's 7 Favorite Store-Bought Dinner Shortcuts

As many meals (and snack times) as there are in a day, dinner demands our attention like no other. Long before bellies begin rumbling, our thoughts are on it: "What I am going to eat, and do I have the ingredients needed?" For some, the question even comes down to wondering, "Where will I find the time to make dinner?"

There is always a pull when it comes to the day's final meal. It stretches us between our desire to be creative, the need to nourish ourselves, and our realistic capacity to do any of that at all. Whether you're short on hours or looking to take the effort out of some menial kitchen tasks, having a store-bought dinner shortcut is invaluable to crafty home cooks and caretakers alike.

Thinking about cooking is part of the Tasting Table writer's job, and planning how to prepare dinner is part of our passion. So, the dedicated contributors who feed this site came together to share some of their favorite hacks for making dinner easier. Between pantry staples to keep on hand and techniques to take the load off your shoulders, these dinner shortcuts should make your evening meal much easier.