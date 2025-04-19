What Sets Costco Pesto Apart From Other Store-Bought Brands

If you want true Italian pesto you don't need to catch a flight or even make it yourself. It turns out you can just buy your pesto at Costco. As the store's devotees know, a huge part of the chain's appeal is the surprising quality of Costco's Kirkland Signature in-house brand, which often matches or exceeds many name-brand products. That's because Costco partners with a lot of established producers to produce things like real Champagne under the Kirkland label. The store has even managed to produce a genuine version of pesto, a sauce that is normally much worse when it's jarred on a grocery store shelf.

What makes Costco's pesto unique is that it's D.O.P.-certified and produced in Italy. The abbreviation stands for "Denominazione d'Origine Protetta," which translates to "protected designation of origin." This is a strictly regulated Italian label that means the product is only made with local ingredients in the traditional fashion. It's best known for famous products like Prosciutto di Parma or wines like prosecco, but covers many different Italian foods. The label ensures the highest standard for products, based on the idea that the regional climate and growing conditions produce the best versions of things like olive oil and basil. And in the case of Costco's version, it's not just D.O.P. certified, but made with Genovese basil from the birthplace of pesto.