What Sets Costco Pesto Apart From Other Store-Bought Brands
If you want true Italian pesto you don't need to catch a flight or even make it yourself. It turns out you can just buy your pesto at Costco. As the store's devotees know, a huge part of the chain's appeal is the surprising quality of Costco's Kirkland Signature in-house brand, which often matches or exceeds many name-brand products. That's because Costco partners with a lot of established producers to produce things like real Champagne under the Kirkland label. The store has even managed to produce a genuine version of pesto, a sauce that is normally much worse when it's jarred on a grocery store shelf.
What makes Costco's pesto unique is that it's D.O.P.-certified and produced in Italy. The abbreviation stands for "Denominazione d'Origine Protetta," which translates to "protected designation of origin." This is a strictly regulated Italian label that means the product is only made with local ingredients in the traditional fashion. It's best known for famous products like Prosciutto di Parma or wines like prosecco, but covers many different Italian foods. The label ensures the highest standard for products, based on the idea that the regional climate and growing conditions produce the best versions of things like olive oil and basil. And in the case of Costco's version, it's not just D.O.P. certified, but made with Genovese basil from the birthplace of pesto.
Costco's pesto is made certified genuine Genovese basil and other Italian ingredients
To get the D.O.P. label on a jarred pesto brand it's not just about the basil. The traditional recipe must also be used. Among the ingredients are extra virgin olive oil, Parmigiano Reggiano and Pecorino Romano, Italian pine nuts, garlic, and salt. Parmigiano Reggiano and Pecorino Romano cheese bring an amazing nutty complexity and aged salty flavor to pesto that you don't get from generic parmesan cheese. Compare that to other store-bought jarred pestos that are only made with parmesan or even components like soybean oil, and you'll understand what makes the Costco one special.
As a fan of the pesto noted on Reddit, Costco's offering makes what is normally a laborious ingredient into a convenience food. Pesto is so versatile, and having a jar of it in your kitchen will get you thinking beyond just pasta. It is great as a condiment spooned over fresh fish, sliced steak, roasted vegetables, or even eggs for breakfast. When spread over some toasted crusty bread, pesto is a fantastic snack or accompaniment to a light lunch. You can even add a tablespoon to soups or sauces to give them a bright and herby boost. And obviously with Costco's prices, you won't have to worry about being stingy with the portions either. It's one of the few jarred ingredients that can genuinely replace a homemade version for most of your needs with no downgrade in results.