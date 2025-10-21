15 Costco Buys That Are Perfect For Meal Prep

When you think of meal prep, you might picture those black containers filled with barely seasoned ground beef, white rice, and broccoli — or something to that effect. It's the same meal all week, and it looks a bit drab most of the time. Well, meal prep doesn't have to be boring, monotonous, or flavorless. Meal preparation is simply the act of compiling various foods to create multiple meals; it doesn't automatically equate to counting your macros or considering fitness, which is what we often see. Meal prep can help you reduce decision fatigue, as well as save some precious dollars and time.

If you're looking for ways to make mealtime more approachable, then you've come to the right place. We're here to share some tasty food items you can find at Costco to make meal prep easier. We've included a mix of somewhat ready meals as well as ingredients that make the preparation process easier, based on Tasting Table rankings, Reddit insights, and personal experience. You will find these items throughout the warehouse, including the prepared food sections and various freezer aisles.