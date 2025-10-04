The Chicken Deal That's Worth The Cost Of Costco Membership Alone, According To Reddit

In addition to its massive selection of large-quantity and quality items and a food court that sends fans into a fervor, Costco knows value. Though it's a members-only warehouse, the only requirement to join is filling out an application and paying a yearly fee. Many Costco customers find a great deal of worth in their annual subscription, with some going so far as to say that its rotisserie chicken alone is worth the price of admission.

Clever Redditors broke down the basic math in an effort to prove this notion true. Considering that Costco's rotisserie chicken costs around $5, and a personal membership costs under $70 a year, even buying a single rotisserie chicken per month is, in essence, the membership paying for itself. After all, other stores will cost you about double. Of course, there's a lot more to Costco than its chicken. And even if only for the chicken, you can do a lot with this fan favorite food.

For one thing, Costco's rotisserie chicken is accommodating to gluten-free diets, which opens up the possibilities for more people to enjoy it. Further, leftover rotisserie chicken has a wide range of uses, meaning you can stock up on this popular poultry and make it work for myriad meals. Pairing up a valuable rotisserie chicken with other Costco items can help keep shopping costs down and increase your culinary creativity.