The Chicken Deal That's Worth The Cost Of Costco Membership Alone, According To Reddit
In addition to its massive selection of large-quantity and quality items and a food court that sends fans into a fervor, Costco knows value. Though it's a members-only warehouse, the only requirement to join is filling out an application and paying a yearly fee. Many Costco customers find a great deal of worth in their annual subscription, with some going so far as to say that its rotisserie chicken alone is worth the price of admission.
Clever Redditors broke down the basic math in an effort to prove this notion true. Considering that Costco's rotisserie chicken costs around $5, and a personal membership costs under $70 a year, even buying a single rotisserie chicken per month is, in essence, the membership paying for itself. After all, other stores will cost you about double. Of course, there's a lot more to Costco than its chicken. And even if only for the chicken, you can do a lot with this fan favorite food.
For one thing, Costco's rotisserie chicken is accommodating to gluten-free diets, which opens up the possibilities for more people to enjoy it. Further, leftover rotisserie chicken has a wide range of uses, meaning you can stock up on this popular poultry and make it work for myriad meals. Pairing up a valuable rotisserie chicken with other Costco items can help keep shopping costs down and increase your culinary creativity.
Creative ways to enjoy Costco's rotisserie chicken
Besides simply making a meal of the bird as-is, there are a ton of delicious ways to use rotisserie chicken. Although known to have a fairly high level of sodium, Costco's rotisserie chicken can be portioned out into other meals that help quench the saltiness and make the most of this poultry protein. For example, you can shred the cooked chicken and dress it in your favorite barbecue sauce to make sandwiches or cut it up into pieces for a quick and simple chicken salad. The sodium content can also be advantageous if you want to make your own homemade chicken stock with the leftover chicken carcass.
Try mixing up pieces or shreds of Costco's rotisserie chicken along with parsnips, carrots, celery, herbs, and dumplings into a delightful batch of chicken soup made with your own homemade stock. The possibilities are truly endless and will allow you to experiment with new-to-you flavors. You can use leftover chicken as the filling for tacos, burritos, and quesadillas, or on top of a plate of dressed-up nachos.
Costco's membership truly pays for itself time and time again, both for its incredible chicken and complementary accouterments. There are plenty of sauces at Costco to stock up on, many of which would be perfectly paired to a dish made from its rotisserie chicken. If you've been on the fence about a Costco membership, let this chicken deal convince you.