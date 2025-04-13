Costco's Rotisserie Chicken: Is It Safe For Gluten-Free Customers?

If you live a gluten-free lifestyle, whether it's due to an intolerance, celiac disease, or personal preference, you know that gluten sneaks into lots of food and products that wouldn't obviously contain the pesky protein. Sauces, condiments, candy, and more often need to be checked before you partake to make sure there's no hidden gluten. And rotisserie chicken from the grocery store is one of those foods you have to be careful about. It's so convenient, and there are so many delicious ways to use rotisserie chicken, so you likely want to know if one of the most popular offerings — Costco's rotisserie chicken — is safe for you.

Gluten-free customers can't partake in most of the iconic Costco food court offerings. Costco's rotisserie chicken, a fan favorite among those who shop at the wholesaler, is labeled as having no gluten. In the United States, the FDA specifies that foods labeled gluten-free "must contain less than 20 parts per million (ppm) of gluten." This makes these foods safe for most people with celiac disease and gluten intolerances. However, there's a catch.

The FDA's regulations for gluten-free labeling do not apply to meat, poultry, and some egg products. Those foods are regulated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The Gluten Free Watchdog reports that the USDA has said multiple times that any manufacturers they manage must comply with the FDA rules if they plan to label a food gluten-free. So, more than likely, the gluten-free claim on the beloved Costco rotisserie chicken is accurate according to FDA rules. But what are actual gluten-free customers saying?