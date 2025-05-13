9 Best Costco Prepared Foods For A Single Person

Costco may be known for being a bulk warehouse where you can get enormous portions of food and household products, but it turns out you can still get a lot of use out of the membership if you're shopping for one. But you may be wondering which kinds of food you can purchase without feeling bored of eating the same 5 pounds of one food for five days straight. Lucky for you, I tried a few prepared food options to see which ones are worth picking up the next time you visit the store.

For best results, I have two major tips. The first is to look at the weight and pick the lightest one (even then, it isn't that small). The second tip comes from personal experience: Look at the pack date and sell-by date. Although you don't have to throw most foods away the second they hit the sell-by date, buying the most long-lasting foods will ensure that you get the most out of them.

Granted, not all of Costco's prepared foods are suitable for one person. I visited my local Costco and picked items based on their flavor and versatility, opting for ones that could be revamped to switch up their flavor and texture to prevent them from becoming tiresome. These are the items most worth buying, if you're shopping for one.