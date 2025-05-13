9 Best Costco Prepared Foods For A Single Person
Costco may be known for being a bulk warehouse where you can get enormous portions of food and household products, but it turns out you can still get a lot of use out of the membership if you're shopping for one. But you may be wondering which kinds of food you can purchase without feeling bored of eating the same 5 pounds of one food for five days straight. Lucky for you, I tried a few prepared food options to see which ones are worth picking up the next time you visit the store.
For best results, I have two major tips. The first is to look at the weight and pick the lightest one (even then, it isn't that small). The second tip comes from personal experience: Look at the pack date and sell-by date. Although you don't have to throw most foods away the second they hit the sell-by date, buying the most long-lasting foods will ensure that you get the most out of them.
Granted, not all of Costco's prepared foods are suitable for one person. I visited my local Costco and picked items based on their flavor and versatility, opting for ones that could be revamped to switch up their flavor and texture to prevent them from becoming tiresome. These are the items most worth buying, if you're shopping for one.
Food court pizza
You can never go wrong with a slice of pizza. It's a comfort food for many. And in this case, the food court pizza is not only delicious, but it's also the perfect item to get for one person. If you're hungry, you can easily finish the whole slice (or purchase a second one). But, you could also portion it out by cutting it in half and eating it over the course of several meals. It holds up well if you want to put it in the toaster oven or microwave; I prefer the toaster oven because it prevents it from becoming soggy.
You can pick from two varieties: cheese or pepperoni. Pepperoni gives you at least a little smidge of added protein and flavor, but you can't go wrong with either type. The pepperoni gets a bit greasy, as the deli meat tends to do, so a quick dab with a napkin can mop it up in no time. The cheese is gooey, and there's a touch of acidity from the tomato sauce. As someone who enjoys a good crust, I can safely say this is one of the better Costco pizza offerings. You could also upgrade the slice by asking for a packet or two of red pepper flakes or Parmesan.
Food court chicken bake
You absolutely have to get a chicken bake from the food court. The frozen version that Costco sells doesn't even come close to it — plus, you're stuck with six that take up too much room in the freezer. The food court one comes piping hot in a paper sleeve; it's a large handheld delight that has white chicken meat, Caesar dressing, cheese, and fluffy bread that is soft on the inside but crispy on the outside. The cheese on top is perfectly crispy and offers a salty bite.
Nothing from the food court beats this, especially if you eat it right away. It even ranked as the No. 1 food court item – if you need another reason to pick it up. It's soft, ultra-savory, and you can eat it all in one go if you're famished. Or, you could also split it into two or three portions to eat the next day. It also tastes great reheated in the microwave or the oven. In this case, the toaster oven is my pick — mainly because I don't want to heat the house up with the oven – but that's your call. If you manage to have leftovers, try dunking them in marinara sauce, Caesar dressing, or ranch.
Meatloaf with Yukon Gold mashed potatoes
I must admit, I am not very familiar with meatloaf. It's not something I've had a lot in my lifetime. Thus, I wasn't sure if I could eat the giant block of Costco's meatloaf by myself. But as it turns out, it's very simple to do. It makes a great base for many types of dishes thanks to its mild-flavored, tomatoey base. Obviously, you can eat it as is — slice off a piece of meatloaf and serve yourself some of the Yukon Gold mashed potatoes it comes with — but it turns out there's a lot you can do with the rest.
Since it's essentially just seasoned ground beef with Costco's signature glaze, you can use it however you would use cooked ground beef. Break it up to make a quick bolognese or mix it into any remaining chili or mac and cheese. You could use the leftover meatloaf to make ground beef tacos, smothered in crema or salsa. Or, crisp up the meatloaf for a sandwich to add dimension and texture. As for the mashed potatoes, try making potato pancakes with flour, egg, and your choice of spices. Or add some to your taco kit leftovers — tacos de papas (potato tacos) are incredible.
Kirkland Signature roasted chicken and Swiss roller tray
I have to admit, it's easy to polish off this Kirkland Signature roasted chicken and Swiss roller tray. It's the quintessential grab-and-go item. If you're planning a stroll on the beach or an outdoor picnic in the park, these are perfect to bring along to nosh on. Each package comes with 12 rolls, made with lavash, lettuce, cranberry cream cheese, tomatoes, and then the namesake chicken and Swiss. It's pretty mild in flavor, meaning you can easily eat several in a single sitting.
This was the only prepared food on this list that didn't require any heating up, making it the ultimate convenient prepared food. You can eat one or two straight from the fridge, or chow down on multiple for a meal. If you want to jazz up the leftovers, try dunking them in mustard, serving them with a side of pickles for a vinegary tang, or briefly toasting the lavash in a pan to give it a pleasant crunch. And if you feel like the lettuce and tomato aren't as fresh after a couple of days, try taking out the cheese and chicken to eat by themselves, or use them as a base for your own sandwich.
Kirkland Signature stuffed bell peppers with ground beef and rice
Since Costco is a bulk warehouse, its prepared foods are usually pretty hefty. I scoured all the stuffed peppers in the refrigerated area, and the lightest I could find was close to 3 pounds. But, there's a lot you can do with 3 pounds of stuffed peppers. I like that the Kirkland Signature stuffed bell peppers with ground beef and rice are a complete meal. The combination of vegetables, proteins, and carbs not only helps you feel full, but also leaves you feeling happy with your selection.
My pack had six bell peppers, and I appreciated that they were all different colors. I followed the baking instructions located on the front of the package — you might miss them because they're pretty small, but they are there. The meat comes raw, and I didn't anticipate that the peppers would take a whole hour to cook.
I'm a fan of texture, so I can appreciate that the pepper softened, while the top layer of rice, meat, and cheese crisped up slightly. To revitalize leftovers and turn it into a skillet meal, separate the meat from the peppers, slice the bell peppers into strips, and place everything in a skillet to cook for around 25 minutes with a bit of broth.
Snow Fox Poke Vegas combo
Costco has a couple of sushi options, which are usually located near the refrigerated aisle end cap. I opted for the Poke Vegas combo, which comes with a mix of salmon poke and Vegas spicy California rolls. It's an ideal choice when you don't want to get stuck with a single option — which happens all too often if you're a single person shopping at Costco. You can have one type of roll right away for lunch, and then have the other for dinner (or mix and match).
The best-by date was one day after I bought them, so I'd recommend eating them quickly. Have some for a same-day meal and then eat any stragglers the second night. However, if you're a sushi lover, you could likely eat this in one go. It comes with soy sauce, sushi ginger, and wasabi-style paste, which is made with horseradish. Not only is this an affordable option, but it's pretty good — considering it's from Costco. I especially liked the Vegas spicy California rolls because they had creamy avocado, crisp cucumber, and slices of jalapeño.
Mac and cheese
Macaroni and cheese is a cherished dish, and if you want multiple pounds of the stuff, you can grab it at Costco. Made with the cool spiral-shaped cavatappi pasta, this meal is incredibly cheesy and rich, thanks to ingredients like Alfredo sauce, Romano cheese, and Parmesan. The great thing about mac and cheese is that you don't have to serve it as is; there are plenty of ways to transform its flavor and texture. However, I recommend eating one serving the way it comes, just to get a taste of what it's like, then mixing it up. I like that the top got a little crispy, and then underneath was decadent and moist.
There are plenty of ways to approach leftovers. For example, you can toss in some of your leftover chicken from the prepared street tacos to add a more filling protein, or try incorporating things like broccoli or hot dogs (or both, as I like to do) for added color, nutrients, and texture. Create fried mac and cheese balls and indulge in a crisp coating and ooey gooey center, or transform the pasta dish into something truly unique by cooking it in a waffle maker.And of course, you can freeze your food to eat at another date. I always recommend portioning it out so you're not stuck heating or thawing a huge block of food.
Beef chili
If you're worried about consuming 3 pounds of chili, fear not, as there are tons of ways to eat this meal across the course of several days. Even though I tried to find the smallest container, it was still not much lighter than the rest — but you might be able to find a smaller package. I personally enjoy eating soup and chili year-round, and if you're in the same camp, I have no doubt that you'll be able to devour this within three days. You can add new components to freshen it up, like hot sauce or pickled jalapeños for heat, or a dollop of sour cream for added creaminess.
If you have leftovers, the easiest way to give them new life is to use the chili as a topping: Think of using it to top fries, nachos, or a hot dog, effectively making it the side dish — not the focal point. Try mixing the chili with the mac and cheese for the ultimate comfort meal: chili mac. The thick bean soup also freezes well; just make sure to portion it out so you can easily reheat it on the stove or in the microwave. Grab some puff pastry, add a large spoonful of chili, fold over the dough, and bake for a chili-cheese pocket pastry of sorts. Any of these options can prevent you from getting a serious case of chili fatigue.
Chicken street tacos
Tacos are a scrumptious, flavorful food you can eat without getting tired of them. Costco's prepared chicken street taco kit is a good value, especially if you don't have a $1 or $2 Taco Tuesday near you (a common occurrence here in Southern California). There are several components in the kit, including tortillas, seasoned chicken, cheese, cabbage, salsa, cilantro lime crema, and limes. There are a lot of parts, but none of them are especially enormous. You can fill up on several tacos, or revamp the components to create a totally new meal.
Try sprinkling some cheese on a hot pan, then tossing the tortilla on top to create a cheese crust; this simple step creates a crunchy, toasted flavor to take your premade meal to new heights. Bake the tortillas in the oven and then dip them in any remaining salsa or crema for chips and salsa. To revitalize leftovers, place any remaining chicken in your chili or mac and cheese as a source of protein, and use the cabbage to create a quick slaw with olive oil, salt, pepper, apple cider vinegar, and any other thinly sliced veggies (like bell pepper or carrots) to eat as a side dish for any meal. It's easy to use up the entire taco tray if you get creative.
Methodology
The main criteria for what makes these items a good fit for one person were the taste and how the food can be used — aka its versatility. Can I eat it over a couple of meals as is, or am I able to switch up the flavors and textures to give it a new life? The items I included offer a great base that can be enhanced with extra components and flavors. If an item had a distinct or strong flavor that doesn't make it ideal for repurposing, like the rotisserie chicken noodle soup or tortellini pasta salad, it didn't make the list. That being said, it's important to check the dates of the food you purchase, to prevent wasting a ton of money and ensure that your buy lasts as long as possible.
I am a home cook who has always thrived on using what I have and giving food new life, so my tips come from personal experience and experiments. These prepared foods are excellent to keep in the fridge when you don't want to cook something from scratch. You can always revitalize them by adding ingredients or textures, or transforming them into entirely new meals. You can most definitely get a lot of use out of your Costco membership as a party of one.