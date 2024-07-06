Fried Mac And Cheese Bites Are The Best Way To Liven Up Leftovers

When the potluck or family barbecue is over, do you find yourself looking at all of the leftovers and thinking, "What now?" Finding yourself with a big bowl of leftover mac and cheese from any occasion can feel like waste in the making — though it may be the world's greatest food, leftover mac and cheese isn't always as satisfying as the freshly made kind. So if you are looking for a way to put those leftovers to good use in a tasty and expeditious way, look no further than fried mac and cheese bites.

A staple of street food fare and the Trader Joe's freezer aisle alike, fried mac and cheese bites are the ultimate next-day method of livening up your leftovers. Take your leftover mac and cheese and roll little balls of the mixture. Next, coat the balls in beaten egg and then the breadcrumbs of your choice. Finally, deep fry the bites until golden brown. This easier-than-easy method transforms an easily forgotten leftover into a totally new dish that'll surely not go to waste. Use Tasting Table's mac and cheese recipe guide to settle on an initial recipe, then get excited for the second-day payoff.