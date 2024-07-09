The Costco Food Court Pizza Hack That's Too Obvious Not To Try

To fully appreciate Costco, one must also enjoy its adjoined food court. Maybe you grab the bargain-priced hot dog the CEO swears won't see a price hike, or perhaps you take home a whole pizza so you don't have to cook dinner after a shopping haul. But if a single slice of cheese or pepperoni pie is your post-shopping order, Costco members have gotten quite inventive with a food court hack to make it even tastier.

The trick involves the diced white onions that are typically available as a garnish for the beloved hot dog. Costco pulled the diced white onions from its food courts during the pandemic, but they have since popped back up in the warehouses. In a recent Reddit thread, a Redditor poses this question with a photo to prove their commitment: "Anyone tried putting the onions on the pizza?" The thread garnered nearly 1,000 upvotes and 270 comments — with mixed responses.

You might prefer cooked onions on pizza, but since the pies slung at the warehouse are quite simple, it's worth trying. Raw, white onions provide a mild bite and subtle sweetness, similar to how the ingredient is used on street tacos. There's also no charge for the onions, so there's no harm in adding a spoonful — you can always take them off if the first bite isn't satisfying.