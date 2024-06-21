This Costco Hack Turns The Food Court Ice Cream Into A Cookie Surprise

For those who love options, there's a way to make this frozen dessert even more delicious. While adding chocolate chip cookies will enhance the texture and flavor of the silky ice cream, you can further customize the dessert by opting for an ice cream sundae instead of a simple ice cream cup. Now, you have not only two ice cream flavors to choose from (along with the cookies) but also two toppings.

For example, create a triple chocolate treat by ordering the new chocolate ice cream with chocolate sauce, and add the chocolate chip cookies into the cup when you get it. Another option, which will taste like a chocolate-covered strawberry, is to order a chocolate sundae with strawberry sauce. Mixing the cookies in will amplify the chocolate flavor while also adding a shortbread-like texture and flavor.

So, the next time you shop at Costco, take your time at the food court to mix and match the flavors to your liking. Keep in mind that you can always add other ingredients to the mix, like soda for a simple, nostalgic riff on a root beer float. Or, keep it simple by transforming Costco's food court cookies into an ice cream sandwich. These simple tricks are deliciously indulgent ways to switch up your order.