The Costco Food Court Hack For A Nostalgic Ice Cream Treat

Whether you're shopping alone or buying groceries for a crowd, a trip to Costco is always in your best interest. It's not only a chance to stock up on unique items, but also an opportunity to peruse endless aisles of goodies, sampling new treats at every turn. Of course, it also means a final, and very much customary, stop at the food court afterwards. Yet, while you could stick with the classic combo of soda and hotdog, there are a bunch of must-try Costco food court hacks that are too tempting — and nostalgic! — to pass up. Root beer float, anyone?

Although you can't order this classic treat at the kiosks, there's a way to take matters into your own hands. It might feel a touch mischievous, but food court purchases can be transformed into all sorts of off-the-menu delights without worry, and that includes the beloved root beer float. A clever way to combine two food court favorites, the resulting jumbo-sized float even falls within budget, costing under $3. Naturally, it also helps that it's simple to execute.

To make a root beer float, all you need to do is order a soda along with a cup of vanilla soft serve. At the soda station, simply fill your cup with root beer, stopping once it's about three-quarters full. Then, carefully scoop the ice cream over the top and finish with a final splash of soda. Just like that, the retro ice cream treat is ready to enjoy!