14 High-Protein Products You Can Buy At Costco
There are several reasons to consider adding more protein to your diet. Diets high in protein can help increase muscle mass, facilitate weight loss, keep you feeling fuller for longer after finishing a meal, and more. Incorporating ingredients with more protein into your recipes is one way to help you increase your protein intake. Another option is to work more high-protein products, such as shakes, powders, and bars, into your diets. You can find such products on the shelves of any grocery or health store, but you might want to consider checking out what Costco has to offer first.
Why you might not see these products on lists of what you should buy your first time shopping at Costco, that doesn't make them any less of a steal. With the bulk quantities and reasonable pricing, you might find that you're able to get a much better deal when you shop at the warehouse. I was curious to see what protein products were available at my local Costco. When I took a trip to the warehouse, I was surprised by how many different options I found. Below, I've rounded up a sampling of some of these high-protein options that you might be able to find at your Costco (keep in mind that pricing and availability can vary based on where you live and whether you shop in store or online). I worked to include a range of product types — bars, shakes, and powders — in different flavors and from different manufacturers when putting together this roundup.
Premier Protein Caramel high protein shakes
With 30 grams of protein, the shakes from Premier Protein are ones you might want to consider adding to your Costco shopping cart. Despite the delicious caramel flavor, each shake only has 1 gram of sugar and 3 grams of fat. They're also formulated with essential nutrients to supply energy and support the immune system and contain no artificial growth hormones.
When you shop at Costco, you can get an 18-pack of 11-ounce ready-to-drink shakes for about $37. That works out to just over $2.00 per shake. If you were to buy the same flavor from Target, you'd pay nearly $0.40 more per shake, since a 4-pack retails for $9.59. Costco customers are really pleased with these high-protein shakes from Premier Protein. Several rave about the flavor, with many highlighting it as their favorite from Premier Protein. Users also mention the many ways they use these shakes, including as a meal replacement, a snack, or even an addition to their morning cup of coffee. If you are going to use small amounts at a time, such as to add some to a coffee, don't forget to store the open bottle in the fridge. You also shouldn't store a protein shake in the fridge for more than a day or two.
Built Puff protein bars
When you're looking for the best protein bar brands, you might want to consider Built. At Costco, you can buy a 14-count variety pack of the Built Puff bars. The pack includes two flavors: Coconut and Brownie Batter, each of which offers 17 grams of protein to help keep you feeling full so you can make it through the day. In our ranking of the best Built Puff bar flavors, our taste tester was especially fond of the coconut variety included in this pack. In fact, she liked it so much that she awarded it the top spot. She shared, "The Coconut Puff reminds me of a smooth, marshmallow-y version of a Mounds bar. It has a candy bar taste and texture, but with an added bonus of protein."
In addition to the 17 grams of protein that each bar provides, they also serve up 20% of the recommended daily value of iron and are gluten-free. They each have 140 calories, so they could make a filling, high-protein snack. While you can buy these from many other grocery stores, you'll likely end up paying more. At Walmart, an eight-pack of the Brownie Batter bars retails for $16.48 ($2.06 per bar). At Costco, each bar works out to be about $1.71 (about $24 for the box of 14 bars).
Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Vanilla Ice Cream flavor
If you're looking for a protein powder that you can use to make your own shakes, Optimum Nutrition is one trusted brand to consider. Fortunately, you can buy the Optimum Nutrition gold standard 100% Whey Vanilla Ice Cream flavor at Costco. This powder provides 24 grams of protein. It also offers 5.5 grams of branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), which are specific amino acids that can help support muscle growth.
According to reviewers on Costco's website, who overwhelmingly have given this powder a 5-star rating, this is one you might want to consider. They are impressed with both the quality of the protein and its taste. Users have also commented on how effective they've found the protein powder to be. Many shared that they noted an improvement in muscle growth after they started using this powder.
Fairlife Chocolate Nutrition Shakes
Take a look at these Fairlife Chocolate Nutrition Shakes. Each one will supply your body with 30 grams of high-quality protein. The shakes, which are lactose-free, have only 2 grams of sugar and no artificial growth hormones. Each one is 11.5 ounces. Because these are pre-mixed, you don't have to worry about measuring out any powder. You can simply grab one as you head out the door in the morning or enjoy one as a post-workout snack.
Costco customers are, overall, big fans of these shakes. The taste is one feature that comes up across several reviews. Customers note that they taste like milk and lack the chalky or fake taste that is present in some other protein products. These are a really great deal at Costco, where you can pick up a case of 18 for under $40. Walmart also sells these, but a case of 12 costs $43 — that's $3 more expensive for six fewer shakes.
Glucerna Original Homemade Vanilla shakes
If you're diabetic and looking for a shake that will help you manage your blood sugar levels, you might want to pick up a case of the Glucerna Original Homemade Vanilla shakes on your next Costco trip. Each one offers 12 grams of protein along with zinc, antioxidants, and vitamins A and D. They're also specially formulated to slowly release carbohydrates to manage blood sugar levels and reduce spikes. With 140 calories, you might choose to use these as a snack or as a meal replacement.
Costco reviewers share that they are happy that they're able to get these online or from their local warehouse. They note that the shakes taste good and are effective at controlling their glucose levels. The cost is another reason many reviewers appreciate being able to find these shakes at Costco. A 24-pack retails for about $45. This works out to be about $1.87 per shake.
TruBars
This pack of TruBars available at Costco might be one to add to your cart if you're looking for a plant-based protein option. Each bar has 190 calories along with 12 grams of protein, allowing them to work as a snack or a meal replacement. There are two different flavors in the set: Oh Oh Cookie Dough and Get in My Belly, PB & Jelly. I've purchased these a few times for my family, and we like both of the flavors, though I'd probably have to give the edge to the Oh Oh Cookie Dough (but I'm typically partial to chocolate in things like this).
In addition to being plant-based (and certified vegan), the bars are also certified gluten-free and made without any dairy, soy, seed oils, or sugar alcohols. I've seen these bars at some other local stores, but the next time I buy them, it will also be from Costco. The price of each bar works out to be about $1.27 (about $20 for a 16-pack). Target sells a 5-pack of the Oh Oh Cookie Dough bars for $7.89. This means that the per-unit price of each bar is about $1.58, more than $0.30 more than when you shop at Costco.
Chef Robert Irvine's FitCrunch High Protein Baked Bars
Chocolate and peanut butter are two ingredients that many view as a winning combination. If this describes you, and you're looking to add some more protein into your daily routine, then you might decide to pick up a box of Chef Robert Irvine's FitCrunch High Protein Baked Bars from Costco. These bars feature a unique texture, with a soft cookie center, peanut butter, chunks of real peanuts, and, of course, chocolate. Each bar is naturally flavored, gluten-free, and delivers 16 grams of protein with only 3 grams of sugar.
In our ranking of the different Robert Irvine's FitCrunch protein bars, our taste tester shared that these had a very sweet flavor that reminded her of a candy bar. While she would have preferred a bit more of a salty component, these could be the right choice for you if you're looking for something sweet and flavorful. Overall, reviewers on Costco's website are happy with these bars. Some note that they have the right balance of crunch, while others praise the candy-like taste.
Ascent 100% Whey Native Vanilla Bean Whey Protein Blend
The Ascent 100% Whey Native Vanilla Bean Whey Protein Blend is another option to consider if you're looking for protein powder. Described by the manufacturer as a "clean post-workout recovery" option, each serving delivers 25 grams of protein. In addition to those 25 grams of protein, each serving provides 5.7 grams of BCAAs. This is also a good option to consider if you're looking for a whey protein product, particularly one that has been minimally processed. The native whey protein used to make it is the least processed whey protein option.
The 4.25-pound bag available from Costco holds enough powder to provide 62 servings. With the entire bag costing about $55, this means that each serving is only about $0.89. Walmart sells a slightly smaller bag (4 pounds) for about $75. So, you'd be paying $20 more to get fewer servings. Yet another instance of Costco being the superior deal.
Orgain Creamy Chocolate Plant Protein Shakes
These Orgain Creamy Chocolate Plant Protein Shakes are another customer favorite from Costco. Made with plant protein, they're a suitable option for anyone who is vegan or lactose-intolerant. Each ready-to-drink bottle provides 20 grams of protein. The shakes are also made using 50 superfoods, have no added sugar, and are free of artificial colors, sweeteners, flavors, and preservatives. Additionally, they're a gluten-free and soy-free option for anyone with either of those dietary restrictions.
Once again, if you decide you like these, Costco is the place to shop. A pack of 18 of the 11-ounce chocolate shakes costs about $35. This means each shake costs about $1.94. You'll pay $9.99 at Target to get a 4-pack. This means that each shake works out to be $2.50, more than $0.50 more than you'll pay at Costco.
RXBar protein bars
Consider adding a box of these RXBar protein bars to your cart during your next Costco shopping trip. Each box includes 14 bars, with seven blueberry bars and seven chocolate sea salt bars. These gluten-free bars feature a short ingredient list — with the key ingredients of egg whites, almonds, cashews, and dates being proudly displayed on the packaging. Each one also delivers 12 grams of protein, along with either 4 or 5 grams of dietary fiber.
The majority of Costco customers who have written a review for these bars speak very highly of them. They share that they appreciate the simple ingredient list, the texture, and the flavor they offer. The blueberry bar even made our list of the best protein bars if you have a sweet tooth, which is pretty impressive given the fact that it has no added sugars (only the natural sugar from the blueberries). Our writer said the following: "If you've ever wondered what it was like to eat a blueberry muffin while getting closer to your protein goals for the day, this is the protein bar for you."
Muscle Milk chocolate protein shakes
Consider using these Muscle Milk chocolate protein shakes to help you achieve your health and fitness goals. Each one supplies 25 grams of protein, offers 100 milligrams of Omega-3 fatty acids, and has zero sugar. This formula with the added Omega-3 fatty acids is actually exclusively available at Costco. There are many ways you might decide to incorporate this shake into your daily routine. You could use it to aid in post-workout recovery, use it as a meal replacement, or even pull it out for a quick and easy afternoon snack. With the ready-to-drink bottles, it is convenient to toss one in your gym bag, carry one out to the cup holder in the car, or pack one in your lunchbox to bring to work or school. When you shop at Costco, you'll get a case of 18 shakes. Each shake is 11 ounces.
By and large, customers at Costco are really pleased with their decision to purchase this case of protein shakes from Muscle Milk. One feature that many highlight in their reviews is the taste. They say that they are very happy with the chocolate flavor. Other customers are happy with the nutritional content of these. Not only are they high in protein, but they don't have any sugar, a combo that some say can be hard to find.
Kirkland Signature Creamy Chocolate Flavored Whey Protein
If you're a regular Costco shopper, then you're probably already familiar with the Kirkland Signature store brand. From delicious Kirkland brand frozen meals to jarred and canned goods you should always pick up, it certainly is one of the top store brands out there. Well, your opinion of the Kirkland Signature brand may increase even more if you give the Creamy Chocolate Flavored whey protein a try. Available in a large, 5.4-pound bag with about 70 servings, this chocolate protein powder has 25 grams of protein and 5.6 grams of BCAAs. It is gluten-free, non-GMO, and contains no added sugar, no rBST milk product, no soy ingredients, and no artificial preservatives.
Most reviewers are glad that they decided to give this powder a try. Many say that it has an excellent chocolate flavor without the strange aftertaste that comes with some protein drinks. Several reviewers also rave about what a great value this powder is. The 70-serving bag costs $54.99, which brings the price per serving down to $0.79.
Nurri ultra-filtered Vanilla Milkshakes
If you're looking for another ready-to-go protein shake, then you might want to take a close look at the Nurri Ultra-Filtered Vanilla Milkshakes. Each 11-ounce can has 150 calories and 30 grams of filling and muscle-building protein. In addition to the high protein content, the shakes provide 10 vitamins and minerals and have just 1 gram of sugar. These are also a lactose-free option for anyone who has a milk or dairy intolerance.
Costco offers the best deal that I can find on these. A 12-pack retails for about $27 ($2.25 per shake). Walmart isn't as comparatively expensive for this pick as they are for some other protein options, but the retailer still charges $30.98 for a 12-pack. This means that the per-can price is $2.58, or about $0.33 more expensive than if you were to get them from Costco. Reviewers speak highly of these shakes, praising their combination of low sugar and high protein with a delicious flavor.
PediaSure Grow & Gain Vanilla Shakes
Are you looking for some high-protein options for a child? If so, you might want to consider picking up a box of the PediaSure Grow & Gain vanilla shakes at Costco. These shakes, which come from the number one pediatrician-recommended brand, feature a formula that is designed to support children who need to gain weight and grow. Each serving delivers 7 grams of protein, 27 vitamins and minerals, and 3 grams of prebiotics. When you buy these at Costco, the formula even contains 20% more of the recommended vitamin D daily value. Some of the other reasons you might want to consider adding these to your cart for your child include the gluten-free, non-GMO, kosher, and halal-friendly formula.
Reviewers on Costco's website overwhelmingly recommend these shakes. Many share that their children like the taste of the shakes, while they like knowing that they are providing them with the nutrients they need to gain weight and stay healthy.
Methodology
I was actually shocked when I wandered the aisles and paid close attention to how many different protein options were available at my local Costco. I was expecting to see a handful of protein bars and maybe three or four protein shakes and/or powders. However, what I actually saw was at least a full aisle's worth of products. At my Costco, these options were towards the front of the store, along the last few rows of the chips, nuts, and other snacks. However, they may be located in a different section of your store.
With so many options, I had to be selective about what I chose to feature. So, I was careful to include a sampling of several different product types (shakes, powders, and bars), as well as manufacturers. Moreover, I know that everyone's tastes are different, so I was also careful to include a variety of flavor options on this list. Additionally, I considered other factors, such as price and ratings on Costco's website.