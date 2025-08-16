14 High-Protein Products You Can Buy At Costco

There are several reasons to consider adding more protein to your diet. Diets high in protein can help increase muscle mass, facilitate weight loss, keep you feeling fuller for longer after finishing a meal, and more. Incorporating ingredients with more protein into your recipes is one way to help you increase your protein intake. Another option is to work more high-protein products, such as shakes, powders, and bars, into your diets. You can find such products on the shelves of any grocery or health store, but you might want to consider checking out what Costco has to offer first.

Why you might not see these products on lists of what you should buy your first time shopping at Costco, that doesn't make them any less of a steal. With the bulk quantities and reasonable pricing, you might find that you're able to get a much better deal when you shop at the warehouse. I was curious to see what protein products were available at my local Costco. When I took a trip to the warehouse, I was surprised by how many different options I found. Below, I've rounded up a sampling of some of these high-protein options that you might be able to find at your Costco (keep in mind that pricing and availability can vary based on where you live and whether you shop in store or online). I worked to include a range of product types — bars, shakes, and powders — in different flavors and from different manufacturers when putting together this roundup.