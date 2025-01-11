16 Best Protein Bars If You Have A Sweet Tooth

It happens all too often: We buy a new protein bar, hoping that it will deliver a dessert-like experience in a healthier-feeling package. But then, we're disappointed to discover that the protein bar in question tastes vaguely of clay and actually feels harder to get down than a plain, unsalted, boiled chicken breast. If you're trying to avoid that experience, we have you covered. We've compiled a list of some of our all-time favorite protein bars, curated for those with a raging sweet tooth. When you feel like eating a candy bar, these protein bars may just do the trick instead.

Of course, even among sweet lovers, not everyone enjoys the same textures and flavors in their protein bars, so you'll have to taste around to find the varieties that help you meet your protein needs while delivering a flavor you love. But hopefully, these selections can help you narrow down some options that you're sure to like. These are the best protein bars to try if you have a sweet tooth.