How Long To Boil Chicken Breast And The Best Temperature For Tender Results
Boiling is often thought of as one of the more boring ways to cook chicken breasts, but it's an essential cooking technique when you're using it in dishes like chicken salad. You might think boiling chicken is as easy as dropping it in roaring water and cooking it until it's done. But think again because there are key steps to make sure the breasts are fully cooked and tender, like cooking them for the right amount of time.
Boneless, skinless chicken breasts are the most common at the grocery store and luckily they cook faster than poultry with bones. They will be ready in about 10 to 15 minutes depending on the size. To be safe, use your kitchen thermometer and check for an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. As a warning, chicken that's boiled too long will become overcooked and dry, so don't forget to set a timer and keep an eye on the chicken while it's boiling.
Boiling bone-in chicken breasts
If you have more time, skin-on, bone-in breasts are a good option because the chicken will have more flavor, plus it turns the water into broth, which you can use later as a base for soup. You must be patient though because it can take up to 30 minutes for bone-in chicken to fully cook. Either way, both boneless and bone-in chicken breasts will boil fine, just try to avoid frozen breasts because they will take longer to cook unless you defrost them first.
And just in case you don't have a thermometer to use in your kitchen — we recommend you get one — there are other signs of fully-cooked chicken breasts. There should be no pinkness whatsoever, so cut into the thickest part of the breast and check the color. Any liquid that comes out should run clear, so there should be no reddish or pinkish color in the liquid, and it should be easy to pierce with a fork.