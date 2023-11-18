How Long To Boil Chicken Breast And The Best Temperature For Tender Results

Boiling is often thought of as one of the more boring ways to cook chicken breasts, but it's an essential cooking technique when you're using it in dishes like chicken salad. You might think boiling chicken is as easy as dropping it in roaring water and cooking it until it's done. But think again because there are key steps to make sure the breasts are fully cooked and tender, like cooking them for the right amount of time.

Boneless, skinless chicken breasts are the most common at the grocery store and luckily they cook faster than poultry with bones. They will be ready in about 10 to 15 minutes depending on the size. To be safe, use your kitchen thermometer and check for an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. As a warning, chicken that's boiled too long will become overcooked and dry, so don't forget to set a timer and keep an eye on the chicken while it's boiling.