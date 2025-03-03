11 Built Puff Bar Flavors, Ranked From Worst To Best
Protein bars are nothing new. In fact, these marshmallow-y, candy bar-like snacks may be enticing to many. I've seen people rave about the taste and texture of Built's Puff bars on TikTok, with some even claiming that they taste like a dessert. Built bars are often ranked high on lists of the best protein bar brands, so I knew I wanted to try them out for myself. I didn't just try one flavor; I wanted to eat as many as I could find to construct a ranking of them.
I love trying different protein-enhanced products, whether that's powders, bars, or shakes — you name it, I'll give it a go. I've had many protein-centric items over the years, so it was amusing to test these whey and collagen-based protein bars out. Each bar has between 15 and 17 grams of protein and 140 to 160 calories.
I ranked these bars primarily based on taste and texture, but in a couple of instances, I placed one flavor above another solely due to its higher protein content. Although the flavors varied, some were similar to the others, while a few had more distinct tastes. The texture was generally consistent across the bars, though I noted if there was a difference where applicable.
11. Chocolate milkshake
The chocolate milkshake Puff is the new name for the creamy milk chocolate flavor. The bar has 140 calories and 17 grams of protein. It has a malty and milk chocolatey taste, which helps give it that milkshake essence and sets it apart from the other chocolate flavor: the brownie batter Puff. You could also place it in the refrigerator to make it a cold, milkshake-inspired treat. I love chocolate, but this wouldn't be something that I would reach for again, especially compared to some of the other, more enticing Puff flavors.
The classic, fluffy marshmallow-like texture is great though, and it's similar to the other Puff bars I sampled. It has a milk chocolate-based coating and the interior sports a brownish, chocolatey-looking hue. As a whole, the chocolate milkshake Puff wasn't particularly memorable, and the malt flavor could be an acquired taste for some people. Aside from the malt, the flavor is one-dimensional because the interior and exterior flavors mesh together and taste the same. For this reason, I gave the chocolate milkshake Puff the last spot on this list.
10. Mint chip
The mint chip Puff wasn't too impressive, even though I'm someone who likes mint and chocolate. This bar, which has 140 calories and 17 grams of protein, has a dark chocolate coating and a minty smell. It has a brown interior, so there's no green except for the packaging — which I'm fine with. I don't need something to be green to indicate that it's minty. The Puff blends mint and chocolate flavors, but it doesn't hit the spot. It tastes similar to the combination you'd expect from Andes mints, just without the creamy, melt-in-your-mouth taste.
If you want to get a mint chocolate chip ice cream vibe going, you could pop this in the fridge before eating it. I tried putting mine in the freezer, but it was a bit chewy, so I ultimately had to let it sit out for a couple of minutes. You can do it either way, but be sure to give it a couple of minutes to soften before eating it. The cold can offer a nice temperature contrast on your tongue and mimic an ice cream. I found this bar more flavorful than the chocolate milkshake flavor, but it still wasn't as good as the other Puff options.
9. S'mores chunk
The s'mores chunk Puff has graham cracker chunks, a marshmallow center, and a milk chocolate exterior. The graham cracker pieces are placed on top and coated in chocolate along with the rest of the bar. I liked the slightly crisp texture that the pieces brought, but it didn't have a lot of the classic graham cracker taste that I wanted — probably because the pieces were quite small. The flavors of this bar were pretty subtle; it didn't hit my taste buds like some of the other flavors that were especially notable.
I didn't get a s'mores flavor from the center, but this bar still tasted adequate. If you like the general flavor of chocolate, then this is a pretty decent option. I liked the slight variation in texture that the graham cracker pieces provided, but I preferred other, more impressive flavors over this one. This flavor wasn't particularly interesting, and it was quite similar to the cookie dough chunk bar. Plus, each s'mores bar has 160 calories and 15 grams of protein, which means it has more calories, but less protein, than other bars.
8. Peanut butter
I love peanut butter and dark chocolate paired together, but the peanut butter Puff wasn't too impressive. The issue lies in the delivery of the peanut butter flavor. It was mild and didn't have the creamy richness that I associate with peanut butter. This bar has 150 calories and 17 grams of protein, so it's in the middle of the Puff bars' calorie range, but on the higher end of the protein spectrum.
If you like chocolate and PB, then this is worth a shot. It's even received a lot of love from reviewers online. Normally, peanut butter and chocolate are an iconic duo that I can't resist, but this flavor didn't do it for me. It's not something I'd reach for when there are more drool-worthy options on this list. But, I'd choose this bar over the s'mores chunk Puff because it has more protein. If you are a die-hard peanut butter fan, though, you may love this flavor.
7. Brownie batter
The brownie batter Puff is a chocolate-forward bar with a dark chocolate coating and chocolate inside. This bar has a firmer, chewier texture than the other Puff bars I sampled, which I wasn't too fond of. The texture could be what gives it the "brownie" portion of its name. Otherwise, it wasn't too brownie-flavored and instead has more of a general chocolate taste. This Puff may be a top pick if you're a chocolate lover, and it has a richer flavor than the chocolate milkshake Puff.
While it tasted good and didn't have the same offending qualities as some of the lower-ranked flavors, I placed this one in the middle because it was pretty one-dimensional, especially when compared to the upcoming flavors. I didn't enjoy the firmness of the texture, either. Since this has 140 calories, 17 grams of protein, and a marginally better flavor, I'd likely reach for this bar over the peanut butter one.
6. Salted caramel
The salted caramel Puff bar, which has 140 calories and 17 grams of protein, featuresa milk chocolate coating, caramel-flavored center, and sea salt flakes on top. The sea salt offers a visibly coarse texture against the soft interior and a deliciously salty taste that complements the otherwise sweet bar. It's enough that you notice the saltiness, but it's not overpowering. This addition, while small, makes a difference in the overall mouthfeel and taste.
Because it has a chocolate-covered caramel vibe, it makes for a tasty option when you need something to curb your sweet tooth during the day or after dinner. Cut it into four pieces, and then it's like you're having a little chocolate caramel treat. As with most caramel-flavored desserts, this isn't a true caramel flavor, but it does a good job of satisfying the hankering for dessert. This would be slightly better if it had a dark chocolate coating.
5. Strawberry milk chocolate
From here on out, I really enjoyed all of the Puff bar options and would be delighted to have them stocked in my pantry for a protein snack that also doubles as a dessert (or the other way around). The strawberry scent of the strawberry milk chocolate Puff wafted into my nose right as I opened it. Most of the other flavors have some variation of whitish to brownish interior, but this one has a pink shade because of red beet juice coloring. While it does contain strawberry puree and juice, it also contains other fruit juices, which may be the reason why it doesn't have a strong true strawberry taste. I wanted a little bit more strawberry from it.
I understand adding a bunch of fresh strawberries to this bar is not feasible, but despite the natural flavors, it had more of a general mixed-fruit flavor than strawberry — similar to when you eat fruit gummies that have a non-discernible fruity taste. The bar, which has 150 calories and 17 grams of protein, does have a slightly fruity lift, which was a reprieve from some of the heavier flavors on this list, like the brownie batter Puff bar. The bar could be improved with more strawberry flavor and a dark chocolate coating.
4. Cookies 'n cream
The cookies 'n cream Puff has a white chocolate coating with real cookie bits and a chocolate center. Each bar packs 150 calories and 17 grams of protein. Its white chocolate coating sets it apart from all the other Puffs, which have either a milk or dark chocolate exterior. I picked up on the creamy taste of the white chocolate and a tinge of chocolatey flavor from the cookie bits. The cookies didn't offer a lot of added flavor, but they did bring a hint of chocolate into the mix and complemented the white chocolate exterior. The cookie bits are more like a cookie dusting — unlike the chunks that other Puff bars offered — but the texture helped set the bar apart from the rest.
The bits were dispersed throughout the whole exterior, as opposed to the two chunk pieces that were on the s'mores and cookie dough bars. This Puff had a light crunch from the cookie crumbles, a chewy and puffy interior, and a little bit of snap from the chocolate. It isn't overly flavorful, but you can taste the cookies if you sit down to savor it. I would likely pick other bars over this one, but it still fared pretty well because it was unique. While all the Puff bars are sweet and dessert adjacent, the cookies 'n cream Puff has a satisfying dessert profile.
3. Banana cream pie
I was shocked that I liked the banana cream pie Puff, which has a dark chocolate exterior and a banana flavor inside. I assumed I wouldn't like it because I don't usually like banana-flavored things (I do like bananas, though), but it turned out pretty tasty. It doesn't mention bananas in the ingredients, only that it contains natural flavors. This bar has a rather strong banana flavor and aroma, but it pairs beautifully with the dark chocolate exterior. If it had milk chocolate instead, it wouldn't have fared as well because dark chocolate is considerably richer.
The soft, banana-flavored interior has a pale yellow hue, while the dark chocolatey coating gives it a melty mouthfeel. Even though I'm not being the biggest fan of banana flavoring, I can admit this bar had a pleasing, noteworthy taste. This flavor may be ideal if you desire something that differs from the brand's range of vanilla-y or chocolate-based flavors. I know banana cream pie and banana can be polarizing flavors, but it could be worth a shot since it's made with natural rather than artificial flavoring. The bar stood out more than the cookies 'n cream and was executed well. Plus, it only has 140 calories and 17 grams of protein.
2. Cookie dough chunk
It was hard to decide whether to put the cookie dough chunk Puff in the first or second spot. I ultimately chose the second position because I kept thinking about my number one choice. Though, the cookie dough chunk has a milder flavor profile and may be more approachable than my top pick. The cookie dough bar has 160 calories and 15 grams of protein, which tied with the s'mores chunk for the highest calorie count. The little chunk pieces bring a fantastic texture, but they likely also add a nominal amount of calories.
The cookie dough chunk Puff has a dark chocolate exterior, which I preferred over the milk chocolate bars. While this bar is advertised as having a cookie dough-flavored interior, it wasn't too prominent. Instead, the cookie dough pieces bring a lot of cookie flavor and a fantastic, slightly firm texture that juxtaposes the softness of the bar. If I had to recommend a Built Puff flavor for someone to try, I would recommend this one. Before I would offer my top pick, I would need to ask if that person was a fan of its flavor or not.
1. Coconut
All right, so you stuck with me, and you made it to the number one ranking: the coconut Puff. I already know some of you are scoffing at this choice because you hate coconut. If that's the case, you can opt for the cookie dough chunk. I get it. Coconut isn't for everyone, but it is for me. This bar has a beautiful blend of coconut and dark chocolate, creating a flavor that truly tastes like a dessert.
The coconut Puff reminds me of a smooth, marshmallow-y version of a Mounds bar. It has a candy bar taste and texture, but with added bonus of protein — 17 grams of it. It also comes with only 140 calories. This bar has a memorable and delectable flavor that left me impressed and satisfied. Eating the coconut Puff felt like an indulgent experience. I would purchase this again and keep it stocked for those moments when I want both dessert and protein. If you don't like coconut, then you will not feel the same way. But for me, this flavor is one of the best protein bars if you have a sweet tooth.
Methodology
As a whole, I appreciated the Built Puff bars and think they make a good option if you want something that strays from the chalky, hard-to-eat options on the market. I will say that ordering these bars was no small feat. I ordered from Amazon, the Built website, and received some samples to get an exhaustive list of all the current flavors. As it turns out, the flavors come in and out of stock, and limited-release flavors come and go, so there seems to be some fluctuation in what's available and when. It's kind of a luck-of-the-draw deal.
The packages came in at different times, so I sampled the flavors as they arrived. I also tried them again once they had all arrived to fully form my ranking. The order was decided mostly on flavor, which to me is the most important aspect of a protein bar, followed by its texture. The textures were similar, for the most part, but I noted if there was any variation. The appearance also didn't play a big part in the ranking, as I'd rather have a tasty protein bar than a beautiful one. I also noted the calories and protein content because this could be a deciding factor for some people. The price of each flavor is similar on the Built website, but you may be able to find deals on Amazon or on single bars at a grocery store.