11 Built Puff Bar Flavors, Ranked From Worst To Best

Protein bars are nothing new. In fact, these marshmallow-y, candy bar-like snacks may be enticing to many. I've seen people rave about the taste and texture of Built's Puff bars on TikTok, with some even claiming that they taste like a dessert. Built bars are often ranked high on lists of the best protein bar brands, so I knew I wanted to try them out for myself. I didn't just try one flavor; I wanted to eat as many as I could find to construct a ranking of them.

I love trying different protein-enhanced products, whether that's powders, bars, or shakes — you name it, I'll give it a go. I've had many protein-centric items over the years, so it was amusing to test these whey and collagen-based protein bars out. Each bar has between 15 and 17 grams of protein and 140 to 160 calories.

I ranked these bars primarily based on taste and texture, but in a couple of instances, I placed one flavor above another solely due to its higher protein content. Although the flavors varied, some were similar to the others, while a few had more distinct tastes. The texture was generally consistent across the bars, though I noted if there was a difference where applicable.



Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.