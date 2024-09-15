Andes-Stuffed Elevated Cream Cheese Mints Recipe

If you've been to a wedding, baby shower, or holiday gathering in certain parts of the United States, you've probably had the pleasure of trying cream cheese mints. While the exact origin of these candies is unclear, they likely became popular in the mid-20th century, particularly due to their ease of preparation and short ingredient list. Cream cheese became widely available in the 1950s, and began to be used in a myriad of sweet and savory recipes, including as the base of these mints. The tangy addition of cream cheese gives these luscious bites a balanced flavor, helping to cement their status as a beloved treat.

Traditionally, cream cheese and butter are combined with powdered sugar and peppermint extract, then rolled into balls and flattened with the tines of a fork for a classic presentation. But we aren't only here to make these mints the classic way. We've taken this nostalgic treat up a notch by rolling and filling tiny squares with halved Andes mints, for a chocolatey surprise and double dose of minty flavor. Make a batch of these, and your guests are certain to be impressed by your candy-making prowess. (Little will they know how easy they were to whip up.)