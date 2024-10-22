5 Drinks To Try Malt Powder In (Besides Milkshakes)

Malted milk powder was first made in 1869 with evaporated whole milk powder, barley, and wheat flour. The invention went through a series of repurposes — first as a health supplement, then as war-time rations, and finally stirred into milk shakes. Yet milkshakes aren't the only way you can use this toasty ingredient. Let's first quickly review malt products so you know what to buy at the store.

Malt products are derived from sprouted, dried, and ground barley. Bakers may reach for either non-diastatic or diastatic malt powder to use as flavor enhancers. Non-diastatic malt powder is pure barley malt extract, a syrup that can lend caramel tint to foods in addition to flavor, whereas diastatic malt powder includes dextrose and wheat flour. Colored malts add color and flavor to beer and are made by roasting grains to caramelize sugars.

Malted milk powder is milk powder mixed with barley malt, wheat flour, and sometimes sugar and salt. This yields a toasted, malted taste, and malt powders flavored with chocolate and vanilla can add extra sweetness to recipes, like turning milkshakes into malts. Ovaltine is another powder that can make a chocolate beverage, but it has additional ingredients. Before we get to stirring and shaking drinks made with malt powder, keep in mind that barley contains gluten, so malt products aren't suitable for guests with certain dietary restrictions.