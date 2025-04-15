16 Food Items To Buy Your First Time At Costco

There's a certain level of excitement when you sign up for your Costco membership for the first time. It feels like one of those life accomplishments that people don't really talk about or acknowledge. You're part of the club and can take advantage of all that the wholesaler has to offer. You have your fresh and spiffy card, but now what? What should you purchase? As a home cook and baker, I have some ideas to get your grocery list going. These are based on my experiences, other taste tests, top items, and overall customer reviews.

As you read this list, you should also consider a few things to determine what you should stock up on — after all, purchasing everything on this list in one visit means you're spending a pretty penny and likely don't have the refrigerator or freezer space for it all. You have to factor in some things, such as the size of your family, how much you want to spend, and what you plan on making. Once you have a general idea, then you can compile your list. Let's dig in, shall we?