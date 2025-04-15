16 Food Items To Buy Your First Time At Costco
There's a certain level of excitement when you sign up for your Costco membership for the first time. It feels like one of those life accomplishments that people don't really talk about or acknowledge. You're part of the club and can take advantage of all that the wholesaler has to offer. You have your fresh and spiffy card, but now what? What should you purchase? As a home cook and baker, I have some ideas to get your grocery list going. These are based on my experiences, other taste tests, top items, and overall customer reviews.
As you read this list, you should also consider a few things to determine what you should stock up on — after all, purchasing everything on this list in one visit means you're spending a pretty penny and likely don't have the refrigerator or freezer space for it all. You have to factor in some things, such as the size of your family, how much you want to spend, and what you plan on making. Once you have a general idea, then you can compile your list. Let's dig in, shall we?
Rotisserie chicken
The rotisserie chicken is a must-buy for first-timers because it's succulent, huge, and an incredible value. It's seasoned and ready to eat straight out of the plastic bag, but you could always elevate rotisserie chicken by turning it into chicken salad, including it in your favorite stews, or adding a touch of lemon juice for an acidic component. This is a top choice if you're trying to grocery shop on a budget because you'll be hard-pressed to find another rotisserie chicken that competes with the price — that's $4.99 for roughly 3 pounds of chicken. You can feed multiple people, and if you still have leftovers, you can store the rest in the fridge to create a sandwich or something equally tasty the next day. It may be a basic item, but it's a staple in many households because of all the ways you can use it, and it's a good source of protein.
Kirkland Signature wild Argentine red shrimp
If you're a huge fan of shrimp, I'd like to introduce Kirkland Signature wild Argentine red shrimp. These are incredibly soft and tender and nothing like I've experienced before. I spent a lot of my life as a shrimp hater, so you can trust me on this. The texture is unparalleled, unlike the chewy and rubbery options that you might come across. These are visually captivating as well because they are a pinkish-red hue before (and after) they're cooked. No gray shrimp here.
Keep these in your freezer when you want to have tasty protein that only takes minutes to cook. They are deveined with the tail removed, which means you don't have to do much in terms of preparation. You just have to plan ahead and thaw them in the fridge in a separate container the night before. The shrimp is incredibly versatile and can be the star in your next shrimp scampi or garlic shrimp.
Kirkland Signature organic Greek yogurt
Costco sells a few yogurt options, but I quite like the Kirkland Signature brand Greek yogurt because of its size, protein content, and price. This comes in a 48-ounce tub, and each ⅔ cup serving contains 18 grams of protein. I have tried other yogurts that Costco sells, but this is a failsafe because you can transform the flavor into whatever you want. You aren't stuck with a bunch of little tubs of vanilla or berry flavors.
Instead, you can make the yogurt sweet or savory based on your mood or other ingredients. I like to make tzatziki to go with kebab or gyros. I've added a dollop to tomato-based pasta dishes to give it a creamy tanginess. But you can also add granola, jam, or cinnamon to make a quick protein-rich breakfast or spread it on a parchment-lined baking sheet and top it with fruit, nuts, and chocolate to create frozen yogurt bark. If you're a bigger family, you can run through this pretty quickly.
Food court chicken bake
Let me preface this by saying you should avoid the frozen chicken bake at all costs. It's completely inferior in terms of flavor, texture, and desirability compared to the one that you get at the food court. But since it's your first time at Costco, you might not know that. If you come to the warehouse hungry, then step on over to the food court after your shopping excursion and order a piping hot chicken bake. It's a delicious blend of bread, cheese, chicken, and Caesar dressing. Plus, you just can't beat the price.
The hand-held delight makes a perfect lunch, but you could always share it with someone. For best results, eat it when you're there while it's nice and warm. You can save it to devour at home, but it's truly best enjoyed super fresh. The flavors and cost come together to create a marvelous quick eat; there's a reason it ranks first after trying every Costco food court item.
Tortilla Fresca uncooked flour tortillas
My family loves to have the Tortilla Fresca uncooked flour tortillas on hand. They taste like those amazing, unbeatable flour tortillas you get at a hole-in-the-wall Mexican restaurant, but now you can have them at your house. Since they're made with wheat flour, filtered water, canola oil, salt, and sugar, they can mold over time. I have a smaller family, and we keep one pack in the fridge and freeze the second pack to avoid this issue. Yes, they thaw perfectly fine.
The great thing about these is that they are not cooked. You can heat them on a pan or a comal, as I do, or bake them. They get those eye-catching little brown spots, so you know they're ready. The tortillas are highly versatile. You can bake them to create a crunchy chip for nachos or simply make wraps or burritos at home. I don't think these tortillas are super popular, so I want to bring attention to them if you're going to Costco for the first time.
Kirkland Signature supreme cauliflower crust pizza
Costco has a handful of pizza picks, but this one takes the cake, so you can skip the others during your first jaunt. The Kirkland Signature supreme cauliflower crust pizza made it to the top spot when I tried Costco frozen meals because it has a little bit of everything: pepperoni, sausage, roasted vegetables, and cheese, all on a cauliflower crust. Some cauliflower crusts can burn or taste a bit off, but everything comes together here for a delicious, savory pizza that the whole family can enjoy.
It's a great option to keep in the freezer when you need a quick meal to feed the kids. As a bonus, it's gluten-free, making it more accessible for those with food sensitivities and allergies. They are somewhat small, which is why it's helpful that the package comes with two pizzas. Whether you're dubious of a cauliflower crust or want to integrate gluten-free items into your rotation, just know that this is an all-around tasty pizza — regardless of the cauliflower component.
Kirkland Signature Italian sausage and beef lasagna
I tried both the beef lasagna as well as the sausage and beef one, and the latter was much tastier — which is the one I'd recommend if it's your first time shopping at Costco. The sausage added texture, flavor, and mouthfeel that the plain beef version can't compete with. Together, the two meats create a hearty and delightful dinner. Of course, there's also cheese, pasta, and then a hefty amount of sauce to give it acidity to cut through the richness.
The Kirkland Signature Italian sausage and beef lasagna comes with two huge trays of lasagna that can feed a few people, so if you have a larger family or want to make something to feed your guests, then you can bake both simultaneously. If it's your first time at Costco, this is a helpful item to keep in the freezer for those moments when you don't have any meat thawed or don't feel like whipping together a whole meal. My toddler really enjoyed this, too.
Kirkland Signature organic whole cashews unsalted, unroasted
Costco has a whole slew of nuts to choose from, but I have found that the Kirkland Signature organic unsalted, unroasted whole cashews are an especially unbeatable deal. You get 2.5 pounds of USDA organic product for a fraction of the price that you'd get elsewhere, like Target. If you're scoping Costco online ahead of time, just know that items are usually cheaper in the store because they are marked up for online delivery; this is something that newbies and seasoned Costco members can learn.
The wholesaler has other cashews as well, but I would recommend the unsalted, unroasted kind because they're a little bit more versatile. You can make things like cashew milk or toast the nuts yourself if you want them to be crunchy. I like to chop these up to add to oatmeal, eat by themselves, or add to coconut curry dishes. I go through this package pretty quickly at my house.
Kirkland Signature tempura shrimp with dipping sauce
If you find yourself hosting people pretty frequently, then it helps to have easy-to-serve appetizers on hand (and Costco is certainly the place to find some treasures). The Kirkland Signature tempura shrimp with dipping sauce is a spectacular item to keep in the freezer for those moments when you want to entertain people without doing a lot of extra work. The tempura batter is crunchy, while the shrimp remains tender. The soy dipping sauce is delightfully umami-forward, so everything comes together for a quick and simple dish.
You can always serve it with other dishes, but my family and I like to devour it by itself. You get 30 large pieces of shrimp and several sauce packets for convenient dipping. Simply place them in a baking tray, bake according to the directions, and you're ready to roll. This is another one of those Costco items that I recommend for first-timers and regulars alike to stock up on for a quick bite.
Kirkland Signature bakery butter croissants
The 12-count bakery butter croissants are a staple for large family gatherings. I always have these on deck for brunch and breakfast or whenever I have extended family over. They're baked at Costco daily, so you'll want to run through them pretty quickly, or else you risk them molding or going stale. However, if they get hard, you can create a rich bread pudding.
You may store some in the freezer, but the croissants are at their best — fluffiest and most buttery — when fresh. You could make croissant breakfast sandwiches that rival anything that you would get in a diner, but they also make a tasty snack to take to school or work. Sure, it's not like the extremely flaky croissants that you get in Paris or some sort of French bakery, but it makes a cost-effective option to buy in bulk. If it's your first time at Costco, you can locate them in the bakery section.
Food court pepperoni pizza
There are a couple of items on this list that are among the best-prepared food items to buy at Costco, and the food court pepperoni pizza is one of them. You may purchase it by the slice, or you can opt to buy a full pizza to go. A slice or two is a great option if you're hungry after your first lap around the store. However, I highly recommend purchasing an entire pizza if you're looking for a breezy family meal.
I like to bring these to parties, birthdays, barbeques, and the like because who doesn't like pizza? You can supplement with other food, but this is a solid and affordable option that can feed a few friends. It's 18 inches for $9.95. Reviews tend to mention that the pepperoni is the superior option, and I have to agree; it has a little more flavor and intrigue than the cheese, but either (or both) works to feed the crew. The pizzas are loaded with cheese and have a soft, hearty crust.
Kirkland Signature peanut butter pretzels
The Kirkland Signature peanut butter pretzels are the salty snack that you should always have in the pantry because they're familiar and perfectly bite-sized. These are a convenient choice to put out as a snack for a family get-together or to pack for a day at the beach. They have a blend of crunchy pretzel exterior and soft, creamy peanut butter inside. The large salt pieces add extra texture and flavor.
It comes in a huge plastic container, which allows you to pre-portion them into plastic baggies or glass containers if you need something to go. The snack isn't revolutionary by any means, but the peanut butter pretzels are a classic, no-fuss item that's beloved by many. You may overlook it if it's your first go at Costco, so you'll need to circle back to the snack section or ask an associate to help you locate it.
Skinny Dipped dark chocolate peanut butter cups
My whole family loves the Skinny Dipped dark chocolate peanut butter cups, including the toddler, who usually motions to get a bite while I attempt to sneak one for myself. I mention this because adults and kids can find satisfaction in these dark chocolate delights. These are among my favorites when it comes to healthy, affordable snacks to buy at Costco. If you have a sweet tooth like me, it's helpful to have some lower-sugar alternatives.
When it's your premier time at Costco, these might look like any old candy, but they only have 2 grams of added sugar and the added bonus of 3 grams of fiber and 2 grams of protein. It comes with 30 pieces and is an excellent deal compared to buying multiple small bags on Amazon. I like to freeze these for a more satisfying crunch, but they are enjoyable no matter how you eat them. Try chopping them up to top your chocolate peanut butter cheesecake bars or frozen yogurt bark.
Kirkland Signature Italian Parmigiano Reggiano
The Kirkland Signature Italian Parmigiano Reggiano is a delicious cheese that I encourage first-timers to purchase. It's rich, salty, and nutty, just like a delicious Parmesan should be. I prefer to purchase the block version, but Costco does have an already-shredded option that's a tad pricier by the pound. I like to be cost-efficient, but picking between the block and grated one ultimately depends on your personal needs, budget, and how much you use. You can't go wrong with either one. But with the block, you can grate, slice, or break it off into chunks, allowing more flexibility on what you'd like to utilize it for. This queso beats those little Parmesan cheese packets that you get from your local pizza joint by a long shot. I break the cheese into large chunks and place half in the freezer to grate as needed.
Kirkland Signature sharp cheddar cheese
It's safe to say there are many items that you can purchase at Costco, but the Kirkland Signature sharp cheddar cheese is ideal if you go through a lot of fromage in your household. Head to the cheese fridge and grab a block, but you could opt for the mozzarella if that's better suited to your family. You can leave it as-is and then grate it as you need, though I like to grate half the block immediately.
This way, it's shredded and ready to go at a moment's notice; I also like to avoid getting the cheese grater dirty multiple times if I could do it all at once. Since I have a smaller household, sometimes I'm able to get through the entire 2-pound block, and other times I grate and then freeze it to be more cost-effective. I use frozen shredded cheese specifically in warm dishes, such as in grilled sandwiches, to top chili, or as part of mac and cheese.
Kirkland Signature marinated artichoke hearts
I discovered the Kirkland Signature artichoke hearts long into my Costco membership and wish I found it much sooner. You get two 33-ounce jars to use as you please, and it saves you some prep work since they come in marinated olive oil. I like to fry them up to place on pizzas or simply eat as a veggie side dish. They pack a lot of flavor, and you get a good amount of artichoke hearts per jar.
It comes in quarters and halves to give you some variety in the sizes, but you can always cut or dice them into smaller pieces. The artichokes are a great value compared to places like Kroger. Unlike canned artichokes, I like that you can use what you need and then pop the lid back on and place it in the fridge. This is another product that doesn't get enough love, but it's worth a purchase as you make your first of many trips to Costco.
Methodology
It is truly overwhelming to walk the Costco aisles, especially when it's your first time. It can seem huge and never-ending, so it helps to have a game plan. I have been a Costco member for years and have many insights on the best products to get. I've purchased food for two adults, a small family, enormous parties, work, you name it. I have personally tried every single item on this list; I'm basing this selection on my own experiences and what my family likes, but I also referred to other Tasting Table articles and reviews. Some of these items are often hidden amongst the aisles, so it doesn't hurt to ask your Costco associate where to locate them. You're bound to find something that you not only like but becomes a family favorite.