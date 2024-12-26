The Costco Kirkland Brand Salty Snack You Should Always Have In The Pantry

You might have a Costco membership to get deals on surplus levels of paper products, meats, and staples like eggs — but you can't walk past those mega-sized aisles of snacks and not be tempted. There are lots of snacks to choose from, but when it comes to the salty sorts, we put some to the test in our ranking of Costco's popular salty snacks. You might think those large bags of potato chips nabbed the top spot — but it's actually a big container of Kirkland's peanut butter pretzels.

Our writer, Emily Hunt, put nine salty snacks to the test, but the peanut butter pretzels were rated No. 1 for a handful of reasons. First, the peanut butter pretzels are hard to stop eating according to our review, and I have to agree with my fellow writer. In fact, these pretzels are one of my go-to Costco products — that I've purchased more times than I'd like to admit. Hear me out, I'm not a big snacker, but the salty, bite-sized pretzels filled with peanut butter are nearly irresistible. I've tried similar snacks from Sam's Club and even Trader Joe's, but I appreciate this pretzel-to-peanut butter ratio. To convince you further, Costco member, our writer praises the size of the pretzels, the crunch factor, and the thickness of the peanut butter inside. It's certainly one of the best types of pretzels when you consider the fusion of flavor and texture.

