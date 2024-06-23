11 Types Of Pretzels, Explained

Pretzels are a beloved snack dating back many hundreds of years. Since their creation in the seventh century, pretzels have taken on many shapes, flavors, and textures. Still, despite these different forms, there are only two main types of the doughy treat: soft and hard pretzels.

Soft pretzels are warm and chewy with a golden-baked exterior, while hard pretzels are drier and more brittle, offering a satisfying crunch when biting into them. Hard pretzels also have a longer shelf-life and are more versatile than their softer counterpart, which has led to many variations of the iconic treat.

Over the years, pretzels have evolved past their original shape, expanding to everything from nuggets and sticks to buns and rolls. Today's pretzel makers have also widened their ingredients lists and tried different approaches, such as using sourdough instead of regular pretzel dough. With all that in mind, here are the different types of pretzels explained.