14 Delicious Ways To Elevate Store-Bought Rotisserie Chicken
There's little better than that succulent first bite of a still-warm rotisserie chicken. It's satisfying and tasty, especially when you know that you didn't have to make it yourself. But what can you do when the chicken isn't all that great? Well, we have a few fantastic and delicious ways to elevate store-bought rotisserie chicken to enhance its presentation, taste, texture, and more. But don't just take our word for it. We spoke to a few experts to get the inside scoop on how to upgrade the poultry, including Fanila Roshan; chef and the restaurant owner of Mimi's Kabob in Maryland; Jessica Randhawa, head chef, recipe creator, and writer behind The Forked Spoon; and Sophina Uong, chef and owner of Mister Mao in New Orleans. Their guidance can assist you in transforming rotisserie chicken into a standout dish without feeling overwhelmed.
Many of these ideas allow plenty of wiggle room on ingredients, so you can make something that's a perfect match for you, your family, or whoever will be eating it. Whether you're working with a top-tier rotisserie chicken or one that needs a lifesaver, you'll have plenty of ideas to work with after reading this article.
1. Add a flavorful glaze to the chicken
A glaze can alter the entire essence of your store-bought chicken. Start by making the absolute best meat glaze with bourbon and cola. This funky-sounding duo works to create a sweet and woodsy glaze that can transform the chicken into something memorable. Cola's notes are reminiscent of vanilla, cinnamon, and citrus, while the bourbon has a caramel and brown sugar flavor. You could go a different direction with a two-ingredient glaze with soy sauce and condensed milk, while chef Fanila Roshan recommends one made from honey, mustard, and a little balsamic vinegar.
Roshan recommends brushing this glaze over the bird then cooking it in the oven for 10 to 15 minutes at 375 F. "This adds a sweet, tangy, and slightly crispy exterior that pairs well with the chicken's juicy texture," says Roshan. It needs enough time to caramelize, but you don't want to keep it in any longer or it could dry out. Carve it and enjoy with roasted vegetables and oven-cooked crispy smashed potatoes.
2. Add the poultry to a dip
Dips are perfect for snack dates or game days when you don't want to put out a full-fledged meal. It's a useful way to amp up an underseasoned chicken or to use up discarded pieces. A chicken dip is a great way to use up your rotisserie chicken and improve its flavor.
One of the most common recipes is buffalo chicken dip. "Creating a buffalo chicken dip with shredded rotisserie chicken can be a hit for any gathering," says chef Jessica Randhawa. After all, it's creamy, cheesy, and spicy — and it also has protein. We recommend adding scallions or chives for a stronger oniony flavor that will improve the chicken and the dip overall.
Dips are easy to assemble since you only need to heat them up until they're warm and gooey. Eat the dip with chips, crackers, sliced carrots, celery, or whatever you want. "It's a straightforward way to turn simple ingredients into a crowd-pleaser," Randhawa says. You only need the ingredients, a baking dish, and the oven to get top-notch, drool-worthy results. The dip method fully transforms the bird into a new form that works well for parties and gatherings.
3. Put it on pizza
Pizza is delightfully customizable, from its crust and sauce to its toppings. While pepperoni or ham might be the top meats to place on your pie, we think chicken makes a fantastic choice, too. Rotisserie chicken can be shredded, cubed, or sliced before being added to your pizza, which means you can utilize any cut of meat you have left. A fully loaded barbecue chicken pizza blends sweet and savory flavors for a harmonious bite. This is perfect for nights when you want to get dinner on the table quickly while also elevating your rotisserie chicken.
You don't have to go the barbecue route either. Try topping your cheesy pizza with pulled or diced chicken and roasted garlic. You could use a white sauce or pesto if you want something different than a tomato-based sauce; these sauces offer your chicken extra richness. Top it with fresh basil and red pepper flakes for color and spice. Have fun with your pizza and add any additional veggie or meat toppings that you want. Besides elevating a dull chicken dinner, DIY pizzas can also be an interactive activity for kids or guests.
4. Try bringing more flavor with a dry rub
While it's often associated with steaks, a dry rub can be a spectacular choice for rotisserie chicken to give the bird "a smoky, spicy depth while enhancing its aroma and color," per Fanila Roshan. This seasoning differs from a marinade because it doesn't include a liquid element (like olive oil, soy sauce, or lemon juice). You can make a three-ingredient dry rub when you don't want to spend extra money on a fancy rub. This basic recipe creates a mouthwateringly salty, spicy, smoky, and sweet combination to lock in the juiciness of your poultry with ingredients you already have on hand. The dry rub is especially useful if your bird is dry or bland since it adheres directly to the meat.
For an earthier and slightly spicier rub, Roshan recommends using smoked paprika, garlic powder, cumin, and cayenne. Roshan shares that it's "perfect for shredding into tacos or using in burritos." When in doubt, pick the rub based on the flavor profile you're going for or depending on what sides you're serving your chicken with. If you have any leftover spice rub, add it to your vegetables for a tasty companion dish.
5. Shred it to make a base for Mexican-inspired meals
You can finish up your rotisserie meat in a jiffy by adding it to some of your favorite Mexican dishes. Leftover makeover shredded chicken tacos, for example, can give yesterday's chicken new life. Shred the chicken to break up the texture and top it with mango salsa. The fruit will add a sweet flavor to the protein, along with a pop of color. If your bird lacks seasoning, you may also want to add a drizzle of hot sauce.
Crispy chicken flautas are a hearty option that you can prep and assemble within 45 minutes. You could use shredded chicken as a scrumptious filling for enchiladas or as a topping for tostadas, too. This is because your chicken is great at absorbing whatever flavors you season it with. For example, you can try to give this Mexican dish an Asian-inspired spin by adding kimchi, gochujang crema, avocado, and crumbled nori, per chef Sophina Uong's suggestion. These toppings offer an incredible range of spiciness and tanginess.
6. Revamp it into a chicken salad
Create a crisp and creamy chicken salad by cubing up rotisserie chicken; the breast meat is ideal for this recipe. The tangy bite from Dijon mustard and lemon juice upgrades the flavor of the meat, while the apple and celery act as the perfect crispy contrast. Though, you could use grapes for this recipe, too. "The crunch of the celery and the tang of the mustard rejuvenate the chicken, giving it a completely new life," says Jessica Randhawa.
Or, shred the chicken and toss it with mayo, Greek yogurt, Dijon mustard, and your favorite fresh herbs, such as tarragon or dill, per Fanila Roshan's suggestion. Tarragon has a nuanced flavor with notes of licorice, anise, and mint, which will upgrade the bland chicken. The flavorful dish "balances textures and can be served as a light lunch in sandwiches or over leafy greens," says Roshan.
You can step away from classic ingredients if you want to work with a refreshed flavor palate, too. Use dried apricots as your fruit of choice or mix in a bit of chopped bacon for a salty bite. For a fancy version filled with unexpected crunch and color, Sophina Uong recommends making chicken salad mixed with chopped peanuts, coconut milk, turmeric, garlic, and an abundance of fresh mint and cilantro. Eat it over rice or quinoa for a meal you won't forget.
7. Give it some added texture
Sometimes chicken can have a funky, spongy texture. One of the best ways to combat this is by integrating a crunch to juxtapose any softness or chewiness. Chili crisp, for example, is a spicy addition with a unique texture — as its name suggests. Add this ingredient to chicken bowls served over white or brown rice or noodles. This Asian-inspired dish pairs nicely with soy sauce, green onions, and sesame seeds.Cut the chicken into strips or whatever shapes you want and top them with fresh cilantro and Thai basil.
Or, bake a classic chicken casserole using the leftover rotisserie chicken and use breadcrumbs to add character. It creates a balance between the topping and the otherwise soft and creamy components, like noodles and cream of mushroom soup. Or, integrate sliced bacon into a chicken bacon ranch sandwich to add some crunch. If you ever feel bored with rotisserie chicken, being strategic about adding texture can offer an even more unique and tasty bite.
8. Turn chicken into a soups, stews, pho, and more
You can catch us eating soup year-round — even in the middle of summer. But considering the variety of different ingredients you can use in a basic soup recipe, like rotisserie chicken, can you blame us? After all, a chicken noodle soup is a classic for a reason. If you still won't take our word for it, just know that all of our experts agree on using store-bought rotisserie chicken for soups. "Use chicken for dumpling soups or spruce up a packet of Japanese ramen with shredded chicken and poached egg," says Sophina Uong. These options put a deeply delicious spin on what you think rotisserie chicken is capable of. The chicken becomes much more flavorful when it's paired with broths and seasonings.
Fanila Roshan recommends simmering shredded rotisserie chicken in a pot with broth, garlic, ginger, fresh herbs, and veggies. The soup keeps the bird juicy and tender fresh while the "warmth of the ginger and aromatics brings out deeper savory notes in the chicken," Roshan says. This is a great method to get more use out of the poultry. Jessica Randhawa shares that you can first eat the chicken and then use the carcass to make a broth base for the soup, too.
9. Use lemon juice for an acidic boost
Lemon can brighten just about any chicken dish that you add it to. Adding lemon to your chicken might seem simple, but it's one of the best and most delicious ways to elevate store-bought rotisserie chicken at home because the citrus is affordable and readily available. Slice the fruit and add it to the cavity of the chicken before reheating it to add more moisture and flavor. You could also include garlic and aromatic herbs, like rosemary, thyme, or bay leaf, to ensure each bite is juicy and vibrant.
Some store-bought chickens might come with lemon pepper seasoning, so you may want to continue down that road by adding extra fresh lemon juice and pepper to your bird. Rubbing the freshly-squeezed citrus on the bird livens it up more than the dried zest you'd find in a pre-made lemon pepper seasoning. You could also use lemon butter as a rub for the chicken for a creamier mouthfeel. If you don't have the whole bird, you could still use a lemon component to give it a boost. Try a lemon chicken pasta or include lemon when you season the shredded chicken.
10. Crisp up chicken pieces to use as a topping
If you like chicken skins, this tip is for you. Try giving your chicken a makeover by frying up the leftover skins and using them as a crispy finish. This is a total game changer because it turns the poultry into something new and interesting. Plus, it's a great way to repurpose an otherwise dry rotisserie chicken. You'll want to start by cutting your chicken into smaller pieces, making sure to leave the skin on. Sear the pieces in a hot cast iron skillet with your oil of choice. You'll want to keep stirring it until the skin starts to crack. If you don't stir it, you'll risk cooking it unevenly.
The frying process "enhances the texture and adds a beautiful golden color," says Fanila Roshan, and it makes for "a delightful contrast between crunchy skin and tender meat." Use the crispy chicken pieces to top salads, mix into pasta, add to pizzas, and more. Although you can't control how store-bought rotisserie chicken is made, this tip allows you to add your own creative spin on its texture.
11. Place some in a sandwich
Rotisserie chicken belongs in a sandwich. This is a no-brainer method to upgrade the meat's texture since you can slice, shred, or cut it up any way you want. Rotisserie chicken is a must for slider sandwiches when you want something besides pulled pork or a hamburger.
Chicken might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you're making sliders. But, fear not; you're able to customize the flavor by using different seasonings. Buffalo and barbecue sauce are simple options, the latter of which you can paired with grilled pineapple for a heavenly, smoky-sweet flavor. Serve them on dinner or Hawaiian rolls for a perfect bite-sized meal or accompaniment to a tailgate spread.
You can also serve pulled chicken on ciabatta or focaccia for an incredible lunch. Integrate additional components, like cheese or avocado, to make it more filling and to offer a creamy boost. If you're working with a whole chicken, you could always construct one sandwich one day and make a totally different one the next day. Therefore, you can use all the parts of the bird without wasting it.
12. Impress with a chicken pasta
Pasta is one of many delicious ways to use store-bought rotisserie chicken. There are countless shapes, sauces, and add-ins that you can pick from, allowing you to switch up how you use and pair the chicken. Since the meat's already cooked, you don't have to heat it for long; you'll just want to serve it hot. Swap out the cooked chicken with the rotisserie version in your favorite recipe, like chicken fettuccine Alfredo.
Jessica Randhawa recommends pulling the chicken into strips for a creamy pasta dish. Toss the meat with freshly-cooked pasta, cream, and a handful of peas for an easy meal that's both delicious and satisfying. "The creaminess of the sauce complements the chicken's natural juices, enhancing both the dish's flavor and texture," says Randhawa. You could also make spaghetti with red sauce and chicken as a cream-less alternative. Add in a couple of handfuls of spinach for nutrients and color. Regardless of the type of pasta you're making, rotisserie chicken can be your secret weapon to put together a delicious dinner in a matter of minutes.
13. When in doubt, slather it in sauce
If you've had it with bland rotisserie chicken, try dressing it up with a sauce. There are so many sauces to boost the flavor of any meal, including one made with chicken. Pour a garlic scallion sauce over your bird for a zesty, fragrant flavor that can improve even the blandest of chickens. Or, try shredding the chicken and tossing it in a teriyaki sauce to enhance its texture. The teriyaki sauce gives the chicken a sweet, tangy, umami, and savory taste that enriches "both the taste and the smell of the dish," says Jessica Randhawa. Serve it over a bed of steamed rice and vegetables for a quick and tasty meal.
Sophina Uong suggests making chicken croquettes and serving it with a decadent and spicy béchamel sauce to transform it into a restaurant-quality meal. The béchamel offers its rich flavor and consistency, while the spicy element sends it over the top. It's a great option if your rotisserie chicken is underseasoned or a bit dry, since the sauce envelopes it with a warm embrace. These dishes can shape leftover poultry into a delicious and versatile dinner that your family will love.
14. Add some liquid when reheating it to keep it moist
It can be challenging to keep your leftover chicken moist when you're cooking with it. While there are ways to disguise the dryness with sauces and seasonings, there are times when you want to correct the issue itself, rather than covering it up. When it comes reheating rotisserie chicken, try to heat up the bird in the oven with a cup of chicken broth. The broth helps to moisten and steam the chicken as it warms.
If you have any juices or gelatin bits left over in the container, add them in too. For added flavor, you could drizzle a bit of olive oil and all-purpose seasoning over the bird before you warm it up. This will keep your chicken juicy and help revitalize it. Regardless of what method you choose, you should always stick to the reheating directions listed on the rotisserie container. If you cook the chicken for too long, the liquid will evaporate and you'll be left with dry meat.