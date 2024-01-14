12 Tips You Need When Making Béchamel Sauce

Whether it's slathered on a perfectly toasted croque monsieur, nestled between sheets of pasta and meat sauce in a lasagne bolognese, or the base for a creamy Mornay sauce, béchamel is the mother sauce you need to get to know. Mother sauces are the five sauces in French cuisine that almost all other sauces are based on. They include tomato sauce, hollandaise, espagnole, velouté, and béchamel.

Béchamel is made with a few pantry staples that you likely have on hand. All you need is butter, flour, and milk. It's an easy, straightforward recipe that requires mastery of basic culinary techniques. Learning to make a proper béchamel was one of the first techniques we learned in culinary school.

Also known as white sauce, béchamel is the base for the gravy in the sausage gravy, typically served on a bed of biscuits. The oil and juices rendered from the sausage replace the butter, but the addition of flour and milk remains the same. Velouté sauce is similar to béchamel sauce. Both call for butter and flour, but velouté sauce requires the addition of chicken, fish, or vegetable stock instead of milk. Béchamel is a versatile sauce with many delicious uses, but as simple as it is to prepare, it's just as easy to make a mess of it. Here are the tips you need to whisk up a perfect béchamel sauce every time without fail.