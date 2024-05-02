This Simple, 2-Ingredient Glaze Brings Complex Flavor To Your Dishes

Did you know you can easily mix two pantry staples to craft a homemade glaze that can bring elevated and complex flavor to your dishes? You usually wouldn't think of combining the two because one is dark, umami-laden, and full of salinity, and the other is milky-white, rich, and creamy. You're right if you envisioned mixing soy sauce with condensed milk. Simply combine the two to get a quick glaze for proteins like roast pork or duck. You can also use the resulting mixture as a dipping sauce for egg rolls and vegetables.

The combination shouldn't surprise you, as adding sweetened condensed milk to soy sauce can be a simple way to cut down the richness of soy sauce. Food tastes amazing when there's a balance of contrasting flavors. Think of your favorite sweet and savory snacks and not-too-sweet treats, like Furikake Chex mix or spam musubi. These dishes taste great and are so craveable because they're not overly salty or sweet.

With this simple glaze, you get plenty of umami and salinity from the soy sauce, but it's not overwhelming. The condensed milk has a creamy sweetness that tempers the soy sauce's brackishness. The condensed milk also doesn't taste overly sweet, thanks to soy sauce cutting through.