13 Popular Soy Sauce Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Soy sauce has been made for more than two millennia, and appears in the traditional cuisines of many Asian countries. Varying production techniques and uses of the ingredient inspired the creation of different types of soy sauces, from Chinese and Japanese styles to seasoned varieties to tamari and much more.

Alongside all of these flavorful options, there are numerous brands that manufacture soy sauce. Some have been in operation for hundreds of years, building upon generations of expertise. Others have opted for lab coats rather than chef coats, skipping the fermentation process and thereby creating what is, in my opinion, an inferior product. Yet these bottles all look quite similar on grocers' shelves.

Indeed, even among traditionally brewed soy sauces, not every brand is equal as far as quality, value, selection, and availability at easily accessible stores. With hours of research and meticulous taste testing, I've rounded up 13 of the most popular soy sauce brands, ranked worst to best.