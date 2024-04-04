If Your Soy Sauce Doesn't Have This Ingredient, It Should Probably Go In The Fridge

Kung pao chicken, spicy crab salad sushi, and some of your favorite marinades would not be the same without soy sauce. This seemingly unassuming ingredient packs an umami of flavor that's mission critical in a number of dishes. However, once you crack open a bottle of this brown, savory liquid, you may be wondering: Do you have to refrigerate soy sauce? Well, the answer lies in its composition and whether or not it contains sodium benzoate.

Soy sauce is generally made with soybeans, salt, water, and Aspergillus mold, which is both a salt-tolerant yeast and a lactic acid bacteria. It is integral to the soy sauce-making process. So, what is sodium benzoate and why is it added? Sodium benzoate is added as a preservative and prohibits the growth of bacteria that can make you sick. It is also used is some salad dressings and jams. If your bottle of soy sauce has sodium benzoate, it doesn't need to go into the refrigerator. But if it doesn't have sodium benzoate, it must be refrigerator-bound.