Not Seasoning Your Soy Sauce Is A Total Waste Of Delicious Opportunity

Did you know you should be seasoning your soy sauce? Typically, we think of the sauce as a flavor-boosting condiment in itself, so it may have never occurred to you to add seasonings to it. But if you're using soy sauce on its own (in other words, not stirring it into a recipe), that's all the more reason to spruce or spice it up. Soy sauce is a fermented product with a palpable depth of flavor; it leans on the salty side (just one tablespoon has 902 mg of sodium), but that doesn't have to be its only dimension.

This condiment is delicious as it comes, but that's no reason to pass over the opportunity to push it in new directions — balancing its salty taste with something else. Depending on what flavor you're going for, you can add sweetness, spice, and umami flavors, along with a heavenly aroma, using garlic, shallots, and green onions. Seasoned soy sauce is delicious when drizzled over fish, scallops, noodles, eggs, wontons, dumplings, tofu, soup, and fried rice — and, of course, it makes a tasty dipping sauce for sushi or sashimi.