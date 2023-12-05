Roast Ginger For Elevated And Complex Flavors In Your Favorite Dishes

Ginger is already packed full of flavor on its own. Add it to any dish, whether it's sinus-clearing wasabi guacamole or a Thai pork bowl and you'll get a warming kick full of hot, peppery notes. But while most of us add grated or ground ginger to our recipes when cooking with this spice, roasting it is an underrated and delicious way to use it.

When you roast ginger, you dull the flavor a little. This sounds like a bad thing at first, but considering how spicy the fresh stem is by itself, cooking it can add deeper and more complex flavors to your dish. You still get all those peppery ginger notes, but they're more muted, so they won't overpower the other ingredients in your meal. Plus, you're adding in the deliciously toasted, nutty flavors that often come with roasting food and turning the firm texture into something soft and pliable.