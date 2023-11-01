Ginger Is The Secret Ingredient To Give Chicken Noodle Soup A Spicy Kick

Chicken noodle soup is the recipe that everyone goes to when they're feeling under the weather or simply just want something that's warm and comforting to eat. But while one of the many charms of chicken noodle soup is its familiarity, you should consider kicking the homely recipe up a notch one of these days. Nothing too fancy, you can easily transform how it tastes just by infusing it with some ginger, which will give it a gentle, but still quite heated kick.

There are plenty of ways to incorporate ginger into your chicken noodle soup. If you have access to fresh ginger roots, you can grate a knob of ginger over the soup, which will give off a very intense ginger flavor. Alternatively, you can sprinkle bottled ground ginger, which is more convenient but the flavor won't be quite as vibrant. Whichever you choose, your soup is guaranteed to have a kicking flavor with fresh spice.

But it doesn't just contribute to the flavor of the soup. Ginger is a spice that has been used for centuries in traditional medicine for its myriad health benefits. It's often used as a remedy for colds, but it's also been found to relieve nausea and serve as an anti-inflammatory, according to a study by the Food Science & Nutrition journal. So, when you add ginger to your soup, you're not only enhancing the flavor but also boosting its wellness quotient.