Give Your Cocktails A Spicy Kick With Ginger Simple Syrup
Ginger may not be visually appealing, but it packs a lot of flavor beneath the surface. Peel away the skin on this delicious root and you'll uncover its warm and spicy heat. It has some citrus notes as well. The complexity of its taste gives everything it's added to a special boost, and a bit of fresh ginger definitely can make your cocktails shine.
Using fresh ginger to make a simple syrup is a great way to harness its powerful flavor without having to peel and grate or slice the root each time you want to use it. As with any flavored simple syrup, it all starts with two ingredients: sugar and water in equal parts. Heat the sugar and water on the stove. Once the sugar has dissolved in the water, add sliced fresh ginger. Let the ginger sit in the syrup off the heat for at least 20 minutes or so. Then, strain the ginger out of the syrup, and get ready to make some tasty cocktails.
Ginger brightens up so many different drinks
Ginger simple syrup is a versatile ingredient, and it can be enjoyed in a range of beverages. Add a splash to a vodka tonic as an easy way to brighten up this classic. This syrup would also work well in place of ginger beer in such cocktails as a Dark and Stormy and a Moscow mule. Just include a bit of seltzer or soda water to thin the syrup and balance out the drink. You even swap out plain simple syrup for this ginger version in such drinks as an old fashioned or French 75, giving these popular standards a new taste twist.
Don't be afraid to jazz up your ginger simple syrup by pairing the root with other elements. Fresh ginger is a key part of a penicillin cocktail as is honey syrup so why not make a ginger-honey syrup? The two flavors would complement each other nicely. Or, you could also add some sliced peppers to your syrup for a spicy ginger margarita.