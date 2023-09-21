Give Your Cocktails A Spicy Kick With Ginger Simple Syrup

Ginger may not be visually appealing, but it packs a lot of flavor beneath the surface. Peel away the skin on this delicious root and you'll uncover its warm and spicy heat. It has some citrus notes as well. The complexity of its taste gives everything it's added to a special boost, and a bit of fresh ginger definitely can make your cocktails shine.

Using fresh ginger to make a simple syrup is a great way to harness its powerful flavor without having to peel and grate or slice the root each time you want to use it. As with any flavored simple syrup, it all starts with two ingredients: sugar and water in equal parts. Heat the sugar and water on the stove. Once the sugar has dissolved in the water, add sliced fresh ginger. Let the ginger sit in the syrup off the heat for at least 20 minutes or so. Then, strain the ginger out of the syrup, and get ready to make some tasty cocktails.