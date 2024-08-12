The German Company That Makes Costco's Kirkland Brand Greek Yogurt

In our latest edition of digging into which brands are behind your favorite Costco products, we're turning our attention to a breakfast staple: Greek yogurt. We've already illuminated the source that's behind Costco's boxed wine, Kirkland Signature chocolate-covered almonds, and food court pizza dough, but when it comes to our favorite protein and probiotic-packed dairy product, we have a key suspect for its source.

Thanks to the book "Disciplined Growth Strategies," we have some insight from author Peter S. Cohan about who may supply Costco's Kirkland Signature Organic Greek Nonfat Yogurt. It may come from Ehrmann, a German dairy company that's been around since 1920. While this link hasn't been confirmed by Costco, Cohan names the company as a private label manufacturer for the membership-based warehouse chain, along with a few other brands like Green Mountain Creamery and Liebe.

In 2019, Ehrmann was bought by the Lactalis Group of France, a dairy mega-business that owns major brands like Stonyfield Organic and Siggi's. Today, Ehrmann has locations all over the world (including ones in Brazil, China, and Poland), although none in the U.S.