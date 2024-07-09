The Brand That Makes Costco's Food Court Pizza Dough

Four magic words that will get any teen to haul themselves away from the comfort of the sofa to help mom and dad with the grocery shopping? Costco food court pizza. Laden with over a pound of gooey cheese and an abundance of pepperoni, a single slice of this Costco classic is the perfect recompense for a parental-led expedition of bulk-buying. And while the toppings are seriously scrumptious, they'd be nothing without that puffy, golden crust that's crispy on the edges and chewy in the center. If you've ever wondered which brand makes Costco's pizza dough so you can snap up a box to stash in your freezer at home, we've got you covered. After a little digging, we've tracked down their supplier — Lamonica's Pizza Dough, a Brooklyn, NY-based manufacturer.

According to a video on Lamonica's website, the frozen dough balls are delivered to Costco stores daily. They're then thawed before each ball is flattened into the perfect 18 inch sized crust in a pizza press or pulled out by hand to cover the entire circumference of a pizza screen. Preparing the crust with a pizza press means extra flour doesn't have to be used during the rolling-out process, resulting in a lighter, fluffier pizza. Finally the pies are topped with sauce, cheese and extras before they're baked and sliced into six or 12 equal pieces using a pizza screen.