The Tool Costco Uses To Slice Pizza Is Pure Genius

Get on your tiptoes to take a sneaky peek of a Costco food court kitchen and you'll likely spot the genius tool used to slice their pies into even portions — a pizza fence. This nifty, circular utensil is placed over each pizza before it's sliced to ensure that all of the pieces are identically sized.

Similar to a cake portioner (which bakers place on top of gateaux to mark out evenly spaced lines that indicate where they should make their cuts), a pizza fence is a raised circular ring with downturned legs and equally placed divisions running straight through the center to the edge. Think of it like a metal pie chart that's been split into equal segments. In between each division is a groove where a pizza wheel can be inserted to cut perfectly straight lines from one side to the other. These grooves act as a stable guide for the blade to glide across making it impossible for it to deviate and make an uneven cut, sort of like the bumpers at a bowling alley that prevent bowling balls from veering off. A raised pizza fence also has handles on either side and a large radius, which makes it big enough to sit over the top of an entire Costco pizza without disturbing the gooey cheese and toppings on the surface of the 18-inch pie.