The Next Time You Host A Pizza Party, Ask For Your Pie 'Double Cut'

Pizza parties are a fun way to get your besties together without the hassle of cooking an elaborate meal. Simply call up your favorite pizza parlor and order a stack of pies — from the basic but crowd-pleasing Margherita to the fully loaded meat feast — to cater to each and every appetite. But you know what makes hosting a pizza party even easier? Asking for your pie to be "double cut" to create more slices.

"Double cut" simply means to cut a pizza into twice the number of slices your pizza place would ordinarily cut your pie into. So, instead of 8 regular slices, you get 16 slender portions that feature all of the same gooey cheese and moreish toppings but in a slightly smaller and easier-to-handle serving size.

Double-cutting your pie is ideal when you're serving a crowd because you get heaps more mileage out of a single pizza. Moreover, it creates more opportunities for your partygoers to try a few varieties of pie instead of filling up on a couple of full-sized slices. They can sample a thin sliver of a veggie supreme, fruity Hawaiian, and spicy hot one in a single evening without over-eating and feeling overstuffed. Smaller sizes of pizza also have an hors d'oeuvres quality about them — they're easier to grab when mingling with other guests, much like appetizers, which means the party can keep going while everyone has a nibble and a drink in their hand.