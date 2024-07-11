The Brand Behind Costco's Beloved Kirkland Signature Chocolate-Covered Almonds

A 3-pound jug of chocolate snacks has no business being as craveable and delicious as Costco's Kirkland Signature milk chocolate almonds. But like other great Costco Kirkland brand products, there's a different company behind the scenes doing all of the hard work of actually making the food. We don't always know for certain what company was tagged for the job, leaving us with nothing but speculation, but that's not the case for the chocolate almonds, which are produced by Blommer Chocolate.

Despite the fact that Blommer Chocolate is the largest cocoa processor and chocolate ingredient supplier in North America, you won't find the company highlighted on our list of the best chocolate brands since it doesn't operate with the same customer-facing business model as, say, Hershey or Dove. The fact that it makes these chocolate almond treats without its brand name on the label is indicative of the style of chocolatier that it is. Because of the relative lack of consumer-facing products, you likely won't know you're eating Blommer Chocolate when you do, but there's a good chance that you've enjoyed some of its products anyway. The brand produces everything from specialty chocolates to chocolate chips and drops with a focus on business-to-business food supply.