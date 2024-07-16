The Brand That's Behind Costco's Kirkland Boxed Wine

Costco's an astonishingly multifaceted store; it offers many incredible products in one space. On a single trip, you can snag some shopper recommended kitchen staples, find some decadent Bulgarian caviar, buy a new washing machine, and in certain states, pick up booze to toast a successful haul.

Recently, the alcohol section has been capturing consumer's attention with low prices, mysterious producers, and a wide range of offerings. You can snag just about any staple at the store, including your affordable boxed wine fix. The Kirkland Brand offers both a red Cabernet Sauvignon and a white Pinot Grigio, at a price point that's below $15 for a 3 liter container.

It's a great way to provide a large volume of wine for a crowd and the flavor's surprisingly tasty, especially considering the price. So logically, such an offering immediately begs the question, who's the producer? Well, Kirkland's a secretive brand, so the exact origin is undisclosed. However, as these boxed wines are labeled as Californian, consumers speculate that wine giant E&J Gallo Winery has been producing the brand's offerings.