The Decadent Bulgarian Caviar That You Can Actually Find At Costco

Costco isn't exactly known for being a fancy chain. In general, we're more likely to visit one of its warehouses to stock up on basics like peanut butter, bottled water, and value cuts of meat than to seek out specialty food items. And yet, you may be surprised at the gems that are hiding between big boxes of toilet paper and mac and cheese. If you're looking for a high-end ingredient to pair with sparkling wine or top off a date-night pasta dish, you can find decadent caviar at Costco.

The chain sells 8.8 ounces of Plaza Osetra Farmed Bulgarian Sturgeon Caviar for a casual $379.99 (aka $43.18 per ounce). One tin serves seven to 12 people, making it ideal for a (luxurious) dinner party — but if you do have leftovers, they'll last for up to two days in the fridge or on ice. These tins — distributed by Plaza de Caviar — contain salt-cured roe that varies from dark brown to black in color, and features a nutty flavor profile. In general, Bulgarian caviar is some of the best you can find, since along with Romania, the country boasts the EU's only viable populations of wild sturgeons. Plus, the eggs are lightly salted per the traditional Russian method (Malossol), and they come fresh out of the Black Sea.