The Popular Brand Behind Costco's Kirkland Bottled Water

There's a lot of chitchat out there about the brands behind some of our favorite Trader Joe's snacks, which makes sense, considering that the chain is notoriously tight-lipped about most of its sources. But it's not the only major retailer that likes to keep its items a bit of a mystery. If you're a Costco aficionado, you've likely heard of (or tried) some of its Kirkland Signature products, which are known to be better than those produced by other knockoff brands.

Since Kirkland Signature is a Costco subsidiary, you may assume that the chain produces all of its items. But that's not always the case, as the parent company has started co-branding some of its offerings (such as Canadian whisky and frozen pizza) with other major companies. To determine who makes Kirkland Signature's bottled water, however, all you need to do is look at the label.

The source is Niagara Bottling, a California-based company that was founded in 1963. It started out delivering 5-gallon containers to houses and offices, but has since become a single-serve private label brand as well — which means that it sells its products to retailers (like Costco) that re-label them under their own brand before placing them on store shelves.