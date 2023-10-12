Why You Should Try Eating Caviar Right Off Of Your Hand

Have you ever done a bump of caviar? We'll leave you to put two and two together as to how exactly this particular method of eating caviar got its name. The idea behind the caviar bump is to relish this coveted sturgeon roe at its most lusciously decadent, unadulterated by toast squares, crackers, or crème fraîche. It's a way of consuming caviar that, while seemingly unusual to outside eyes, is actually very common and popular.

Eating caviar right off of the hand is considered the most traditional method of consumption, which stands to reason. Caviar has, after all, been eaten since the 13th century. As it is commonly served chilled, the natural heat of the hand warms the caviar, allowing it to begin softening in texture and livening up its natural briny flavors. By the time the delicacy reaches your mouth, it will have a completely different texture and flavor profile than the chilled, firm eggs you might be used to ingesting on top of other food.

As with any method of eating, there is a process that must be followed in order to achieve that optimal texture and flavor. It begins with where you place the caviar on your hand and then continues to how you savor and consume it once it's in your mouth.