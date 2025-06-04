18 Kirkland-Brand Jarred And Canned Goods We Always Pick Up At Costco
There are several grocery items that Costco is well known for — including the plump, delicious, and affordable rotisserie chickens; the jumbo hot dogs from the food court; the fresh berries; and, of course, the bulk snacks. While you can find items from various manufacturers, you mustn't overlook Kirkland Signature items. Kirkland Signature is Costco's only store brand. And, unlike the store brands from some other grocers, customer feedback about its items is highly positive. From Kirkland Signature sparkling waters to Kirkland-brand frozen meals, there are no shortage of delicious options that you'll find in the store. We suggest that you also take a close look at the wide variety of jarred and canned goods from this famous Costco brand the next time that you're at the warehouse.
I walked through my local store, taking note of just how many Kirkland Signature canned and jarred products are available. I compiled this list to highlight some of the best options to consider — whether based on ingredient quality, value, or glowing customer reviews, I think you might want to add several of these to your cart when you next find yourself at Costco.
Kirkland Signature chunk chicken breast
Whether you're looking to make a classic chicken salad sandwich or want to add a little extra protein to a salad or pasta dish, the cans of Kirkland Signature chunk chicken breast at Costco offer an ideal solution. Each pack includes six large cans, each holding 12.5 ounces of chicken, which is packed in water, not oil.
I personally find this chicken to be quite tasty. It's great straight out of the can and also tastes nice and creamy when mixed with a little bit of mayonnaise. Based on the high reviews on Costco's website, I'm not the only one who feels this way. Other customers share that it tastes like high-quality chicken, unlike some of the other brands that they've tried, and makes it possible to pull a meal together quickly. This was a few dollars cheaper in my local warehouse than it costs to order online. With that, combined with several online customer reviews that note that their cans arrived dented or damaged, I'd recommend buying this one in-store.
Kirkland Signature albacore solid white tuna
Tuna is easy to find at practically any grocery store. So, why would you want to pick up this Kirkland Signature brand tuna during your next shopping trip? Well, to start, it is solid albacore white tuna. Unless you prefer a much stronger "fishy" taste, then you're more likely to appreciate the more subtle flavor of albacore as it compares to yellowfin tuna and some other varieties.
Another reason to consider picking up this Kirkland Signature canned good is the size of the can. While much of the tuna you'll find at other grocery stores is sold in 5-ounce cans, each of the eight cans in the box holds 7 ounces of tuna. Those additional 2 ounces can help stretch this to make more filling canned tuna recipes or to craft an additional tuna salad for another family member. These cans also hold wild-caught tuna and each offer 42 grams of protein.
Kirkland Signature wild-caught Alaska pink salmon
You might be surprised by how many different ways there are to use canned salmon. From making salmon croquettes, adding it to a favorite pasta recipe, or mixing up delicious and flavorful dips, the possibilities really are endless. If your mouth is watering just thinking about all of the ways you could use it, why not grab a pack of six 6-ounce cans the next time you're at Costco?
Customer ratings for this salmon on Costco's website are overwhelmingly positive. Reviewers note that the salmon offers a really nice flavor without being overly strong. Many also share that it is a good quality pick and that they appreciate that it is boneless, unlike other brands that they've tried where you have to fish out several tiny bones or let them get in the way of fully enjoying your meal.
Kirkland Signature artichoke hearts
These jarred Kirkland Signature artichoke hearts might become your latest obsession. From making spinach and artichoke dip to topping a pizza and caramelizing them, there are a lot of different ways you can use canned artichokes. When you shop at Costco, you can pick up a twin pack, with each jar holding 33 ounces — that means you'll be getting over 4 pounds of marinated artichoke hearts to start experimenting with.
Many customers have a very high opinion of these, sharing that they add them to a variety of recipes, such as rice, pasta dishes, and more. Some even mention eating them straight out of the jar.
Kirkland Signature organic tomato paste
Stock up on tomato paste with this case of 12 Kirkland Signature-brand cans. The cans are comparably priced (or even less expensive) than what you'll find at your local grocery store. However, they offer one benefit over many of those other options: These are organic, so you can feel more confident that you're not introducing unnecessary chemicals into your home-cooked meals.
If you don't know when to use tomato paste over tomato puree, to help decide whether these cans are worth your while, there are a few differences between these two canned tomato products you should know. Tomato paste has a much more concentrated flavor and thicker consistency than puree, which can make it a good choice to thicken soups, sauces, and other dishes or when you really want that stronger tomato flavor to shine through in your recipes.
Kirkland Signature organic diced tomatoes
Check out these vine-ripened, organic diced tomatoes from Kirkland Signature. Each case comes with eight 14.5-ounce cans, which you can add to your favorite soups and sauces, use to make simple homemade salsa, or scramble with some eggs and diced ham for a hearty breakfast. Like the other canned tomato products from Kirkland Signature that are featured in this roundup, these diced tomatoes are also organic and free of synthetic pesticides and fertilizers.
Customer reviews for this pantry staple from Costco are overwhelmingly positive. Reviewers appreciate that the tomatoes are evenly cut into smaller pieces. They also note that they have a good flavor, work well in different dishes, and are a good value for the money.
Kirkland Signature organic tomato sauce
There is yet another canned tomato good from Kirkland Signature that you might want to add to your cart: the Kirkland Signature organic tomato sauce. Each case comes with 12 15-ounce cans. Each batch is made using vine-ripened Roma tomatoes from California. In addition to being certified organic, this tomato sauce is also kosher.
There are so many ways that canned tomato sauce can help you up your game in the kitchen. You can use it as a base for chili and other stews, turn it into a delicious pizza sauce, or even cook chicken thighs in it for a mix of incredible flavor and juiciness in each bite. Reviews for this canned sauce are highly positive. Several customers share that it has a good flavor and is the best sauce that they've been able to find.
Kirkland Signature organic Saigon ground cinnamon
Cinnamon is another staple that you'll find in nearly every pantry or spice cabinet. It is a versatile seasoning, too, helping you create perfectly flavored apple pies, upgrade basic French toast, whip up a batch of tasty snickerdoodles, and, of course, make incredible homemade cinnamon rolls. With all of the uses for it, you may blow through a small seasoning bottle from the grocery store in no time.
Avoid blowing through the seasoning — and your money, as you continuously purchase smaller bottles — and stock up at Costco with this two-pack of organic ground Saigon cinnamon. While a standard-size jar of cinnamon holds around 2 ounces, each of the jars in this Kirkland Signature set hold 10.7 ounces. With both jars combined, that means you'll be getting 21.4 ounces of cinnamon to make sure you have precisely what you need to bring all of those scrumptious recipes on your to-bake list to life.
Kirkland Signature evaporated milk
When you shop at Costco, you can pick up a case with 12 12-ounce cans of Kirkland Signature evaporated milk so that you can start putting it to good use. Unlike fresh milk that must be stored in the refrigerator and must be used within a short amount of time, evaporated milk is a shelf-stable option that can sit in your pantry for as long as two years. To turn fresh milk into evaporated milk, it is heated until more than half of the water in it evaporates. Because of this, it can increase the richness and flavor of a recipe. If you ever lose power or simply don't have any milk on hand, you'll be glad to have this in the pantry. You can drink it straight or dilute it with a little bit of water to bring the taste closer to that of fresh milk.
There are a plethora of ways to use canned evaporated milk. Add it to your favorite chicken and dumplings recipe for an extra rich and creamy gravy, use it in place of sweetened condensed milk to whip up a delicious caramel sauce, or soak meat or poultry in it in the refrigerator to tenderize it before cooking.
Kirkland Signature minced garlic
If you love cooking with garlic, then you might want to take a look at this jar of minced garlic from Kirkland Signature. With its 3-pound capacity, you'll have plenty of garlic to incorporate into your favorite sauces, mix with butter to make garlic bread, or add to your favorite stir-fry — and you'll still have plenty leftover to ward off any vampires in the neighborhood.
Before opening, this large jar is shelf-stable and can be kept in the pantry. Once you open it, however, you'll need to move it to the fridge to maintain freshness. The vast majority of customers who have taken the time to review this jar of garlic in water from Kirkland Signature have given it a 4- or 5-star rating. They share that it is so much easier to use than having to peel and mince a few cloves every time a recipe calls for garlic. Several reviewers also highlight it as a great value — which it really is. At other grocery stores, you could end up paying around 50% more to buy enough small jars to get the same 48 ounces you'll get with this one jar. If you use garlic frequently enough, there's really no reason not to buy it.
Kirkland Signature everything bagel seasoning
Did you know that you can sprinkle everything bagel seasoning over your morning eggs, use it to give various meats and fish a flavorful crust, or give a plain bowl of popcorn a major upgrade? With all of these creative ways you can use everything bagel seasoning, you'll want to be sure to pick up this large, 17.8-ounce jar of it the next time you hit up Costco.
Not only is the Kirkland Signature jar bigger than most of what you'll find at your local grocery store, it also works out to be a lot less expensive per ounce. In fact, at my warehouse, the large jar cost less than a smaller one from Walmart.
Kirkland Signature organic medium salsa
You don't have to wait until the next time you dine at a Mexican restaurant to enjoy chips and salsa. Instead, pick up one of these two-packs of Kirkland Signature organic medium salsa so that you can have it whenever it strikes your fancy. Chips and salsa is also a simple appetizer to set out the next time you're hosting a party or gathering, so it won't hurt to keep a few cans of this item in the pantry so that they're there when you need them.
When you buy this salsa at Costco, you'll receive two 38-ounce jars, giving you a total of more than 4 pounds of salsa. If that sounds like a lot, it is. Don't worry, though. If you have some leftovers that you don't want to waste, there are plenty of creative ways to use up a jar of salsa, such as mixing it in with mac and cheese, marinating meats in it, or even using it as a salad dressing.
Kirkland Signature organic virgin coconut oil
Coconut oil offers a range of versatile uses, so you should be able to put this 84-ounce (5 ¼-pound) jar of it from Costco to good use. You can use it in place of oil or butter in many recipes, such as stir-fries, smoothies, and even baked goods. This is also another organic product from Kirkland Signature.
While it does have a lot of fat and calories, coconut oil offers some potential health benefits, as well. Unlike other oils, it can give your body a swift boost of energy because of the lauric acid it contains. The oil may also support hydration, deliver antifungal and antiviral properties, and help decrease inflammation.
Kirkland Signature Colombian coffee
While coffee beans grow in several locations, many people are partial to Colombian coffee. The growing conditions in Colombia simply deliver everything that the crop needs in order to thrive and yield an incredible brew. Moreover, only 100% Arabica beans are used to make the coffee, which helps to deliver that smooth and slightly sweeter flavor.
When you shop at Costco, you can purchase a large pack of Colombian coffee for a reasonable price. With this 3-pound canister, you should be able to brew at least 75 cups of coffee. This Kirkland Signature product comes recommended by the majority of customers who have given it a try. They appreciate the fine grind, rich taste, and deep flavor.
Kirkland Signature organic creamy peanut butter
Peanut butter is one of those foods for which many have a very strong brand loyalty. Whether you typically go for JIF, Skippy, or some other brand, consider letting yourself stray for long enough to give the Kirkland Signature organic creamy peanut butter a try.
Why should you "cheat" on your current brand of peanut butter? Well, beyond the value price for two 28-ounce jars, this pick comes highly recommended by the majority of customers who have reviewed it on Costco's website. Customers appreciate that the peanut butter is organic. They also appreciate its simple ingredient list, which includes only dry-roasted organic peanuts and sea salt.
Kirkland Signature organic creamy almond butter
The Kirkland Signature organic creamy peanut butter isn't the only nut butter you might want to try on your next trip to Costco. The creamy almond butter from Kirkland Signature is another customer favorite. Made using solely roasted almonds, this option offers a smooth and creamy texture. And for those who opt for almond butter due to peanut allergies, the fact that it is made in a peanut-free facility is definitely a strong selling point.
In their write-ups, reviewers rave about this organic almond butter, which comes in a 27-ounce jar. They note that it has a superb flavor, offers a simple ingredient list (without any of the added oils that some other brands have), and is an excellent substitute for peanut butter. Other customers note that the almond butter is also very smooth, which can make it a great option for everything from sandwiches to baking.
Kirkland Signature sliced peaches
Don't walk by these jars of Kirkland Signature sliced peaches without adding them to your cart the next time you're at Costco. The jars are sold as a set of two, each with a capacity of 24 ounces. Unlike some other store-bought jarred peaches that are sitting in heavy syrup, these offer a slightly healthier alternative, since they are in extra-light syrup. Each jar holds around five servings, each of which is 70 calories and 16 grams of sugar. Compare this to a jar or can of peaches in heavy syrup that will have about 100 calories and around 20 grams of sugar.
As for what you can do with these sliced peaches, the better question might be, what can't you do with them? Snack on a few right out of the jar, cut them into chunks to add to a bowl of yogurt or cottage cheese, make a scrumptious peach cobbler, or use them to top a bowl of ice cream.
Kirkland Signature basil pesto
When you're considering all of the sauces to stock up on from Costco, you mustn't overlook the Kirkland Signature basil pesto. Made using imported Italian basil, you'll be impressed with the impact it has on your favorite recipes. Consider using it to top a homemade pizza crust, as a dipping sauce for crusty Italian bread, or cooking some shrimp in it before mixing in some fettuccine noodles.
The basil pesto is sold in a large, 22-ounce jar, providing you with about 10 servings of pure deliciousness. What's really special about this pesto is the basil leaves that are used to make it. As mentioned earlier, they're imported from Italy, specifically Liguria, Italy. Liguria lies on the northwest coast of Italy, where the weather conditions are just right for growing concentrated and flavorful Genovese basil. You'll really just have to try this one for yourself to see what makes it so special.
Methodology
There are a wide variety of canned and jarred goods available from Kirkland Signature. When curating this list of recommendations, I walked around my local Costco warehouse to get a firsthand look at just what was available. I considered several criteria when finalizing these recommendations, such as the quantity and value for the money, feedback from real customers, and the specific ingredients in each option.