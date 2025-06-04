18 Kirkland-Brand Jarred And Canned Goods We Always Pick Up At Costco

There are several grocery items that Costco is well known for — including the plump, delicious, and affordable rotisserie chickens; the jumbo hot dogs from the food court; the fresh berries; and, of course, the bulk snacks. While you can find items from various manufacturers, you mustn't overlook Kirkland Signature items. Kirkland Signature is Costco's only store brand. And, unlike the store brands from some other grocers, customer feedback about its items is highly positive. From Kirkland Signature sparkling waters to Kirkland-brand frozen meals, there are no shortage of delicious options that you'll find in the store. We suggest that you also take a close look at the wide variety of jarred and canned goods from this famous Costco brand the next time that you're at the warehouse.

I walked through my local store, taking note of just how many Kirkland Signature canned and jarred products are available. I compiled this list to highlight some of the best options to consider — whether based on ingredient quality, value, or glowing customer reviews, I think you might want to add several of these to your cart when you next find yourself at Costco.