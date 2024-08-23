Yellowfin Vs Albacore Canned Tuna: What's The Difference?

Whether you love it, hate it, or feel somewhere in between, canned tuna is a major player in the arena of lunchtime sandwiches and deli-style side dishes. Mixed with some mayo, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, crunchy celery, chives, herbs, and other toss-ins per preference, ordinary canned tuna easily morphs into a simple yet refined tuna sandwich for everyday eating. That's especially true when selecting a specific type for your personal preferences.

Most canned tuna comes in similar packaging, but it's far from being a generic fish. Fifteen known species of tuna exist, seven of them falling into the category of "major species" recognizable to most seafood lovers. Only three commonly make their way into "canned" tuna products, which increasingly include not only cans but pouches and occasionally glass jars. Those three include skipjack and yellowfin, often canned together and sold as chunk light tuna, and the separate "white" albacore tuna, which is considered the most desirable. However, yellowfin presents more often now in its own cans, designated as "gourmet", "tonno," "select," or "premium" tuna.

Flavor and texture are the most noticeable differences in the two top-dog tuna fishes, albacore and yellowfin. But they also have some things in common, including nutritional elements and similar mercury content — a major tuna consumption concern carrying advisories, recommendations, or regulations by government agencies such as the FDA and EPA. Here's a look at how all these things collectively define the fishy forces at play inside your tuna salads, wraps, tacos, and sandwiches.